R Angelo D.'s new book "Journey Through Peace" is a delightful adventure of Peace as he presents life-changing lessons to little children

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R Angelo D., a nuclear weapons specialist in the U.S. Air Force during the Cold War, has completed his new book "Journey Through Peace": a captivating opus that follows Peace as he teaches young children with meaningful life lessons in the form of an unforgettable dream. Six children traveled through peace with their imaginations. Eight golden keys lead them to eight valuable lessons. Join Peace and the little kids in their one-of-a-kind adventure!
R Angelo D. shares, "Journey through Peace was the author's take after reading H. G. Welles book, outline of history. After serving in the 'Cold War' era and experiencing its potential destruction, this book was written. This book was written in the 1960s, and designed to hopefully make the journey more interesting, with an adventure instead of a lecture. Put your technology aside, and journey through peace with your imagination. Read enjoy, and form your own personal opinions, and beliefs. As some guy named Einstein strongly stated. 'Imagination is everything.' Please never let technology replace our greatest gift, 'OUR IMAGINATION.'
This journey may be more enjoyable, and better understood by the children, if read and shared by children and adults together.
NAMASTE"
Published by Page Publishing, R Angelo D.'s amusing read is meant for all ages. The children in this tale represent the younger generation. Soon, they will replace the older people and the lessons they've received in this journey will reflect on how they'll deal with the world in the future.
This meaningful work is perfect for the family's bonding experience.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Journey Through Peace" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
