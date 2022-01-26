Author Marnie Minsi's new book "The Estrogen Patch" is a heartfelt romance novel about a recently divorced woman who finds a new spark

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marnie Minsi, a proud mother who suffers anxiety and an autoimmune disorder, has completed her new book "The Estrogen Patch": a heartfelt romance novel.

Minsi shares, "The Estrogen Patch is a fictional romance comedy about a recently divorced woman in her early fifties named Marie. Marie has lupus and is going through early menopause. After doctors put her on an estrogen patch to curb her hot flashes, she discovers that it is causing some unusual side effects, one of which is making her a bit more aroused than normal.

With all her recent life changes—her teen daughter being sent away to wilderness therapy camp for depression, anxiety, and self-harm; divorcing her husband who is eighteen years older than her; moving again for the second time in one year; starting a second job; and dealing with the all aches and pains of having lupus—Marie finds herself falling for a much younger, fitter, and healthier guy named Pauly."

Published by Page Publishing, Marnie Minsi's captivating tale is reflective of her own life, finding herself recently divorced with a teenaged daughter.

Readers who wish to experience this relatable work can purchase "The Estrogen Patch" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

