Author Vanessa Ann Bates' new book "Finding Lost Money in Your Books before and after the Pandemic" is a useful guide to maximizing finances in a challenging economy

UPPER MARLBORO, Md., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vanessa Ann Bates, a former federal employee who left government to focus on her family business, which later became one of the largest certified minority company trash removal companies in the United States, has completed her new book "Finding Lost Money in Your Books before and after the Pandemic": a practical guide drawn from her vast experience in accounting and managing a small business.

The author writes, "This book tells how to find lost money in your accounting books before and after a crippling economy. It explains if business closes how it would have a devastating effect on mankind from diaper to depends.

The book explains how a simple accounting error can ruin the economy and may have contributed to stores or businesses closing before and after the pandemic. Read this book and find your lost money!"

Published by Page Publishing, Vanessa Ann Bates' engrossing book is an invaluable resource for current or aspiring small business owners.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Finding Lost Money in Your Books before and after the Pandemic" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

