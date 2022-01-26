Jeff Mitchell's new book "Stone City" is a compelling narrative of unforgettable love in the turbulent era of the 1960s

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeff Mitchell, a seasoned community college instructor, program director, and dean; has completed his new book "Stone City": a riveting tale of star-crossed lovers who found love and comfort in the vicinity of Stone City. This historical place has witnessed a lot of stories from people in different generations. It's wonderful sceneries and interesting arts and culture led Ashley and Jaymes in a flame that may burn them in the end.

Mitchell shares, "Stone City is a small community located near Cedar Rapids, Iowa. It was made famous by Grant Wood's fantastical painting entitled, Stone City, Iowa, 1930. This novel is a work of historical fiction set in and around this charmed community during the summer of 1969. As their society is being torn apart by war, poverty, and racism, these star-crossed lovers will come together for one fateful week that will forever change the trajectory of their lives.

Ashley Morgan, thirty-eight, married and mother of three, is in Cedar Rapids for an educational conference. But a chance encounter with Jaymes Fitzgerald, a free-spirited, twenty-four-year-old graduate student and consummate blues player quickly turns into a dinner invitation and an evening of 'dancing on water'. The ease of their togetherness leads to an offer to ditch the conference to enjoy a day of exploration and untethered freedom.

They visit historical Stone City, vestiges of Greene's two-hundred-acre estate, and Jaymes's favorite hangout – the town's General Store Pub. Hearing stories of this folkloric town, Ashley learns about Eastern Iowa's art community, which in part evolved from Grant Wood's Art Colony Schools of the early '30s where Jaymes's dad, a renowned regional artist from St. Paul's warehouse district, had attended as a student.

Hungering for more time together, the couple travel farther north on Jaymes's fiery red, Indian Chief motorcycle to see many of Iowa's scenic places and cultural interests. Throughout their odyssey filled with edgy scenes, they share long held secrets before returning for the conference's concluding rooftop luau. After toasting their week of self-expression, they slip away to a private world of flickering candlelight and strains of Dvorak's New World Symphony to assert their new-found love. Each was oblivious to their looming destinies in this emotionally charged story of two opposing truths."

Published by Page Publishing, Jeff Mitchell's deeply absorbing story where each scene is meant to stimulate the readers' senses. The author's experience in dealing with people through his job is reflected in the behaviors of his two protagonists.

This piece is surely a work of art.

Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "Stone City" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing