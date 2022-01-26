Author KJ Cerys' new book "Smoothies Over Sarcasm" follows Katy, also known as Hellcat, who is assigned to the Alpha Angels unit, cleaning up the streets of Everywhere

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KJ Cerys has completed her new book "Smoothies Over Sarcasm": a gripping and potent work that follows the ASAs as they covertly clean up the streets of Everywhere to make it a safe place for all in the community to call home.

For her role, Katy chooses to be a substitute teacher. Spending days at the high school, evenings training a multitask force, and taking out the trash at night, ASA Angel Katy has her hands full.

Author KJ Cerys writes, "Two flesh wounds, but we're out with all ten heartbeats." Katy stared at the monitors tracking Kim with her two, Fury with her five, and the monitor showing the dot where Raphael was. "The full pack age is accounted for, as is the twelve hearts we picked up from under ground," Katy stated clearly. "I repeat. Everyone. Is. Out. Alive," Katy reiterated. Kim's shoulders fell into relief and she gestured to get the attention of both boys with her."

Published by Page Publishing, KJ Cerys' exciting tale follows Katy's complicated relationship with Eric, also known as Marine Raider Raphael. Despite knowing Eric is her only shot at a happy ever after, Katy is very aware Eric is the only one who can destroy her.

Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase "Smoothies Over Sarcasm" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

