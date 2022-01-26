Pastor Raymond Vietmeier's newly released "A Study of the Holy Spirit" is an articulate exploration of what is known about the Holy Spirit

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Study of the Holy Spirit": an informative study of a key point of faith. "A Study of the Holy Spirit" is the creation of published author Pastor Raymond Vietmeier, an Ordained Independent Minister.

Pastor Vietmeier shares, "The author, Pastor Raymond Vietmeier was awakened one night and directed by the Holy Spirit to look up 'courses about the Holy Spirit.' When that did not produce anything useful, the Holy Spirit said to look up 'study the Holy Spirit.' That brought up what the Holy Spirit wanted. It was a public domain document outlining everything about the Holy Spirit. The author followed the outline and added commentaries about each feature of the Holy Spirit. Then the Holy Spirit directed in detail the final chapter. The author noticed that the Holy Spirit sends messages much faster than what the author is used to with the Father and the Son. When the final chapter was completed, the author spoke to the Holy Spirit saying, 'I'm sorry, Holy Spirit, but you spoke so fast that I have made many typos, misspellings, words printed twice, and even missing words.' The Holy Spirit replied, 'Don't worry, we will clean up the rough draft in the morning.' The next morning, the author was awakened by the Holy Spirit and directed to go to the computer and work with the Holy Spirit to correct the final chapter. In the nightly prayer following that day, Pastor Ray began to pray, but like many times before, God spoke up and began a two-way conversation as Pastor Ray is living in the light. Meaning that he is walking and talking with the Father. When Pastor Ray commented about the speed the Holy Spirit sends messages, both the Father and the author began to laugh. The author thought he should not have joked about the Holy Spirit, but the Father did not seem to mind at all. Both the Father and the Son enjoy talking one-on-one instead of just in prayer. This closeness has caused the evil one, Satan, to become very upset. He hates those who are close to the Holy Trinity. When writing the fourth book, Satan actually destroyed two chapters referring to how the Jewish people and Muslims can find love, joy, and happiness in becoming a true Christian."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Raymond Vietmeier's new book is an educational work that examines an often misunderstood aspect of faith.

Pastor Vietmeier shares in hopes of bringing others to the Holy Spirit so they may also know a true connection with the Holy Trinity.

