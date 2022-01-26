Sarah Doyle's new book "The Finding" brings an interesting magical discovery into a strange island full of untold stories

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sarah Doyle, a seventh grader from Illinois who loves mythical creatures, has completed her new book "The Finding": a charming narrative that follows Lily as she discovers a whole different realm filled with the strangest things. In this adventure, she has the chance to head back home and face the battles ahead together with her newfound friends.
Doyle shares, "Lily Wren Blue was just walking in the forest when she was called to a river by mysterious whispers and fell in, then Lily finds herself in a different world. But to add to her problem, a dark evil challenges her and pushes Lily to her limit. With the help of a few new friends—Rory, Azai, and Zale—they journey all across their world to a dangerous island. It's what's on the island that Lily and her new friends will all have to face. What is Lily willing to risk to get back home?"
Published by Page Publishing, Sarah Doyle's gripping novel brings forward a fiction full of adventure, thrill, and lessons about courage and friendship.
Follow Lily as she navigates an uncharted territory!
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Finding" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
