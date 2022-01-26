Maria Camacho's new book "Spoken Thoughts from the Heart" is a profound expression of a voice embarking on a journey of healing

MENIFEE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maria Camacho, an Army veteran and single mother to two boys, has completed her new book "Spoken Thoughts from the Heart": a moving collection of thoughts that speak about one woman's journey of love and affection. It is an avenue for her to lay down her feelings as a part of her process of repairing herself from the brokenness she felt.

Camacho shares, "Is your heart drowning with unspoken words?

Perhaps you find them right within this book, where I dare to bare my naked emotions of those that come from love.

Maybe you can relate or maybe I just inspired you to scribble out your own.

Either way, I already feel like I've already won, as this book and healing process is my own."

Published by Page Publishing, Maria Camacho's literary pieces will make the readers feel a mixture of emotions in a much closer and personal perspective. These words hold many stories and tales of the heart that anyone may find them relatable and inspiring.

Readers who wish to experience this expressive work can purchase "Spoken Thoughts from the Heart" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing