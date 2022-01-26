Christopher Knoll's new book "Before Daylight" is a spine-tingling collection of supernatural thrillers intended for readers to sink their teeth into

ERIE, Pa., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christopher Knoll, an anthropology graduate who worked for a mental health organization for more than three decades, a former basketball and soccer coach, a Boy Scout leader during his youth, a dedicated and loving father, husband, and grandfather; has completed his new book "Before Daylight": a newest installment to Christopher Knoll's series. It contains six supernatural thrillers that are truly page-turners. Each story has its own complexity and will surely grab the readers' attention from the start. It surely does have the right amount of excitement, spookiness, and mystery that the lovers of this genre will take into delight.

"Christopher Knoll, author of Tricks of the Trade, continues with Before Daylight, his newest collection of supernatural thrillers! The first, 'The Bed Thrasher,' has a young girl suffering from a very real sleep disorder with a startling twist. The town of Sandy Hill's elderly residents find new life from a visiting doctor's potion in 'Elixir,' but are they willing to pay the price? A prelude to 'Savior II,' first written in Tricks of the Trade, reveals the entire story behind Earth's potential destruction in 'The Hand of God.' Taxi drivers in a large metropolitan area are succumbing to a serial killer as an aging detective and his team race to find the killer in 'Curbside Caller.' 'Bell Ringers' has five childhood friends pulling pranks throughout their neighborhood until three of them ring the wrong doorbell, and the group reunite forty years later to fight an evil presence.

These are stories to be read by one light over your shoulder and before the sun comes up. Unless, of course, you, too, thrash about your bed from the nightmares you keep buried!"

Published by Page Publishing, Christopher Knoll's electrifying series is filled with great characters. This is perfect for a late-night read or during those cold winter nights.

It is menacing, creepy, and surprising. So bundle up and have a dose of these intricately-plotted thrillers.

