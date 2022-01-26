Author Cammie Ramsey's new book "I Spied It on Candy Lane" is a delightful children's story about a young boy named Zach with a big heart and a huge imagination

GILETTE, Wy., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cammie Ramsey, a former preschool teacher and kindergarten assistant, has completed her new book "I Spied It on Candy Lane": a fun and entertaining children's story that follows Zach, an eight-year-old boy with a vivid imagination who always dreamed of being a spy. One day, Zach spies strange comings and goings from a house in his neighborhood. What he sees is unimaginable—if only he could get his family to take him seriously.

Author Cammie Ramsey begins her story, writing, "One time, there was this curious little boy named Zach Smith. Now Zach, who loved anything to do with spying—spy movies especially—always thought that someday, he was going to be a secret agent and spy on bad guys. But for now, since he was only eight years old, he was just going to practice a little and start small."

Published by Page Publishing, Cammie Ramsey's imaginative tale takes young readers and listeners through Zach's journey of discovering what is really going on in his neighbor's house. Zach's family members don't believe him when he tells them about the strange sightings, and he becomes more determined than ever to uncover the truth.

Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase "I Spied It on Candy Lane" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing