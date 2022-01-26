Author Brittany Mask's new book "Her Truth" is an emotional story about two friends who are reunited after years apart and must grapple with unspoken childhood trauma

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brittany Mask has completed her new book "Her Truth": a gripping and potent story that follows Kendall as she struggles with her stubbornness and willingness to forgive and Aaron as he struggles with his feelings between his wife and Kendall.

Author Brittany Mask takes readers into the world of her story through vivid descriptions, writing, "Kendall and I sat in my dad's 1998 Nissan Altima, waiting on Ty. I was going to pick up Sasha after leaving his house. It was our last night together before we all went our separate ways. We decided that we just wanted it to be us four. We did not know what we wanted to do, but as long as we did it together, we were all happy. Kendall sat in the front passenger seat with the window down. Her head was out of the window; the warm breeze hit her face. She wore her hair in small individual braids that stopped mid- back. As she hung her head out the window, occasionally the breeze would catch the braids and blow them in the wind. The sun setting kissed her walnut skin perfectly. I could not stop staring. The radio played as she looked at me, smiling, dancing to the music."

Published by Page Publishing, Brittany Mask's moving tale follows the two as they face not only each other and their underlying feelings but also the revelation of a well-kept childhood trauma.

