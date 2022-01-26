A. Lee Morgan's newly released "Here They Come" is an engaging exploration of the modern needs of Christians and the church

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Here They Come": a potent reminder of the importance of adapting and bringing Jesus to those in need. "Here They Come" is the creation of published author A. Lee Morgan, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and native of Houston, Texas. Morgan is an evangelist, a Sunday school teacher, and a retired case manager of a homeless shelter.
Morgan shares, "In this personal growth, the abnormal modern-day generation requires an uncommon life in the church and the ability to draw all men unto him (Jesus). Whether you are a pastor or a layman, you must be prepared for the new world order in this digital life. Here They Come will illuminate your mind for the shift to change the world."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A. Lee Morgan's new book will inspire and encourage new and established believers to trust in their faith.
Morgan shares in hopes of empowering believers to continue to spread the Gospel of Jesus despite modern roadblocks.
Consumers can purchase "Here They Come" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Here They Come," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
