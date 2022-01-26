Matthew Dean Duplantis's newly released "God Loves You: 1 John 4:16" is an inspiring reflection on key scripture

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God Loves You: 1 John 4:16": a potent reminder of the promise of God's love. "God Loves You: 1 John 4:16" is the creation of published author Matthew Dean Duplantis, the oldest of five siblings born to Eddie and Marie Duplantis, who spends Sunday worship at La Salette Mission at Saint John Bosco in Louisiana.

Duplantis shares, "God provides for all life on earth. He always has. He always will. Our universe is held together by God. He has given us so much. Let us all give thanks and praise to God. Make a new start to positive prayer."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Matthew Dean Duplantis's new book will inspire and encourage believers who seek a positive relationship with God.

Duplantis offers a message of hope and encouragement within the pages of this reflective and empowering spiritual work.

