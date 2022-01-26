Author Sabrina Page's new book "Hope and Darkness" is a thrilling tale of one woman's struggle to do the right thing as she is caught between two worlds

DAVENPORT, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sabrina Page, a passionate writer studying political science with a concentration in pre-law at the University of New Orleans, has completed her new book "Hope and Darkness": a gripping new tale following one woman's quest to make things right, while doubting what exactly "right" is.

"When Iris Rion's only reason to stay had been stripped away, she knew it was time to go," writes Page. "All the secrets the old manor house had held were now at her disposal as she began her journey to do the right thing. But as she traveled, her understanding of the 'right thing' quickly came into question. But it only took one voice, the right voice, to send her understanding of everything out the window. The voices of all those she had left behind were heavy in her head as she navigated two worlds—one she thought she understood but didn't and one she had barely experienced. Was there a right thing to do or even the right voice to listen to in these worlds? Was there trust in a time like this? And who was really pulling the strings? Was the plan she set out with really worth the risk? Was what she was looking for really what she needed to find?"

Published by Page Publishing, Sabrina Page's engaging tale will take readers on a magical journey as Iris sets out to discover the actual cost of the truth, and if it's worth discovering. Expertly paced with an incredible cast of characters and imaginative settings, "Hope and Darkness" will keep readers on the edge of their seats as it navigates each twist and turn of its surprising narrative.

