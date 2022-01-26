Chioma A. A. Menakaya's newly released "Labor Pain" is a heartfelt discussion of the bond between child and parent

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Labor Pain": a thoughtful discussion of parenthood. "Labor Pain" is the creation of published author Chioma A. A. Menakaya, a devoted mother of three.

Menakaya shares, "Parents! Have you ever wondered what went wrong with your child or blamed yourself for your children's difficulties? Have you battled with the 'should haves' and the 'should have nots'?

"The book Labor Pain is a thought-provoking analytical search for answers to the parent-child relationship. It's the author's inner conflicts and questions raising her children in a different cultural environment than the one she was raised in, as a single parent, a product of divorce, a Christian, and in a time of big cultural change. Her book explores the roles and conflicts between culture, religion, personality, and socioeconomic factors in the parent-child dyad and parenting. The highs and lows of parenting and the many twists, turns, and rest stops on her spiritual journey as a parent.

"Her book explores the real human struggles in stories, proverbs, poems, and other narratives. Using Psalm 127:3–5 that declares that children are a gift and a reward from God as its framework, the challenging questions become the following: Why is parenting hard? Who or what is to blame for parent-child relationship difficulties? What constitutes a healthy relationship? What is good or bad parenting?

"Chioma A. A. Menakaya invites the readers to journey along with her, and as they do, make their own discoveries or gain insight to help them deal with or appreciate their own journey as parents. The author hopes that children reading this book will gain an understanding from the parents' perspective. The book also provides useful tools for child welfare workers, psychologists, family advocates, and counselors dealing with migrant families and understanding the role of culture and religion in parenting. Journey along."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chioma A. A. Menakaya's new book will inspire and challenge readers to reflect on their relationships with their own parents and children.

Menakaya draws inspiration from her own trials, tribulations, and joys as a dedicated mother to bring awareness to the journey of parenthood.

