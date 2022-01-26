Ron Freeman's newly released "Rest Area 10" is an engaging tale of extraordinary experiences in an unexpected place

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rest Area 10": an enjoyable and unique reading experience. "Rest Area 10" is the creation of published author Ron Freeman, a successful rancher who has a passionate interest in the benefits of regenerative cattle production in a pasture ecosystem environment.

Freeman shares, "Rest Area 10 is a story of ordinary people having extraordinary experiences with a maintenance worker in a rest area that only exists while they are there.

"It moves Christ away of the Church and out of the Bible to exemplify His dynamic personality in connecting and correcting people's lives.

"It brings Him into everyday situations to answer questions and provide solutions to life's problems.

"It's emotionally intimate, spiritually intense, and physically exhilarating."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Freeman's new book presents an emotionally intelligent exploration of faith.

Freeman shares an intelligent fiction in hopes of stirring a sense of wonderment and faith within each reader.

