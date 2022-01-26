Gary G. Gilbert's newly released "The Galactic Mercenary" is an action-packed adventure across space with unexpected twists

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Galactic Mercenary": a gripping voyage into space that takes a surprising turn. "The Galactic Mercenary" is the creation of published author Gary G. Gilbert, a loving father and grandfather who worked on 747 autopilots, jet fighters, cargo jets, rocket launchers, space shuttles, and spacecrafts, one of which he designed hardware for the Deep Impact Program, specifically the spacecraft impactor that flew itself into and hit comet Temple 1. Gilbert also had a first alternate congressional nomination for the Air Force Academy.

Gilbert shares, "Clint is on an ordinary mining expedition to the Icarus Asteroid. Gold is on his mind, but he and his crew get caught up in a war to save the trees. This romping adventure begins at Icarus and continues all the way to the Andromeda Galaxy. Clint finds himself adopted as a mercenary who is on the run from the dreaded Garlucks. The chase takes him and his companions on a ride through Andromeda in a war that leaves one wondering about our own trees back on Earth."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary G. Gilbert's new book will excite the imagination as readers race to find out what awaits Clint on a fateful journey.

Gilbert's lifelong love of aerospace science is apparent within the pages of this exciting new installment to the science fiction genre.

