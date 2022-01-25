Rally House selling Official Bengals Postseason merchandise

CINCINNATI, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All of Cincinnati is celebrating after Saturday's win in Tennessee, their first road playoff win in franchise history and first AFC Championship Game since 1989. Rally House is ready to celebrate along with Bengals fans.
Recently named Retailer of the Year by the NFL, it is no surprise that Rally House has the largest selection of Bengals merchandise. Rally House has what fans are looking for from t-shirts to sweatshirts, jerseys, and home décor. Official NFL Playoffs gear is available online now at www.rallyhouse.com and select styles are available in all Cincinnati and Dayton store locations.
Current sales trends at Rally House directly reflect the excitement of Bengals fans. Rally House has sold more Bengals short sleeve t-shirts this month than they have the entire football season, and more Bengals merchandise in January than Christmas. They are continually restocking the shelves in-store and online with the latest AFC Conference championship merchandise.
With 9 store locations in Cincinnati and Dayton, Rally House is poised to continue to fulfill the needs of Bengals fans. "Bengals fans are excited to celebrate a playoff win for the time in 31 years. You can see and feel the excitement from our fans, people are wearing their stripes every day to support the team. Cincinnati is a football town, and we are excited everyone has been able to join the experience," says District Manager Teri Hauenschild.
With a Bengals win this coming Sunday, Official Locker Room styles that are worn by players after the game will be sold Sunday night at Cincinnati and Dayton locations. Additionally, there will be hundreds of products available leading up to the game – from hats and memorabilia to apparel with styles including men's, women's and youth – and extended sizing – with new product arriving daily.
Customers can purchase Bengals product including postseason styles online now at https://www.rallyhouse.com/b/cincinnati-bengals. For more updates, follow Rally House Cincinnati on Instagram and Twitter (@RallyCincinnati).
About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 12 states.
