SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ATVI, ZNGA, BRG, and CSLT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com
Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI, in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Microsoft Corporation. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ATVI shareholders will receive $95.00 in cash for each share of ATVI common stock that they hold. If you own ATVI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/atvi
Zynga, Inc. ZNGA
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Zynga, Inc. ZNGA, in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. ("Take-Two"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ZNGA stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in shares of Take-Two common stock for each share of ZNGA common stock that they hold. If you own ZNGA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/znga
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. BRG
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. BRG, in connection with the proposed acquisition of BRG by affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate. Under the terms of the merger agreement, BRG shareholders will receive $24.25 in cash for each share of BRG common stock that they hold. Additionally, BRG shareholders will receive shares of the newly formed real estate investment trust named Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc., with a current implied Net Asset Value estimated at $5.60 for each share of BRG common stock that they hold. If you own BRG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/brg
Castlight Health, Inc CSLT
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Castlight Health, Inc CSLT, in connection with the proposed acquisition of CSLT by Vera Whole Health, Inc. via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CSLT shareholders will receive $2.05 in cash for each share of CSLT common stock that they hold. If you own CSLT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cslt
