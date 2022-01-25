Decentralised Metaverse Socialfi Platform Boom Enables NFT Display in Its App Wallet

SINGAPORE, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While the latest news and information about cryptocurrency & NFT projects are better known through Web 2.0 social media companies, there aren't any decentralised social platforms available in the market that allows users to own the NFT while being able to display their NFT or Token assets on the social platforms.
The cryptocurrency market is shifting towards a decentralised development of the internet, so-called "Web 3.0". In simple terms, it is the idea of implementing the world wide web based on underlying blockchain technology which emphasises on decentralisation and tokenomics which most of the Web 2.0 companies were lacking. Web 3.0 concept can be very crucial towards social platforms as it enhances the authenticity of certain NFT assets or tokens that Crypto or NFT Influencer has, which lead to an introduction of a decentralised social platform, "Boom".
Boom, a decentralised crypto community social platform just announced that users and NFT creators are allowed to display their NFT in Boom's app wallet and platform. While most NFT mobile wallets allow users to display NFT, there aren't any social platforms that allow users to display NFT on social platforms while testing the authenticity of the NFT for the public to see. Therefore, this is an important update towards NFT creators and Web 3.0 development.
What is more interesting about Boom is that there are numerous user-friendly functions for NFT creators and users. Coming up with the most important features is that users are able to become a NFT Creator or KOL (Key Opinion Leader) by themselves. Users and creators can create their own channel to share their insights and thoughts about the current NFT or Cryptocurrency market situation while being able to choose as a paid or free channel for viewers to see. Also, while sharing their thoughts and opinions about a specific project, they could display their NFT and Token to give the authenticity of them owning the token with blockchain technology. In addition, Boom also accepts USDT (Tether) and Ethereum Token (ERC20) in their app wallet, allowing users to receive, transfer and withdraw tokens with complete control of their token or NFT assets all the time.
Other than that, users are able to browse through the latest news and trending posts created by creators on the platform. On the platform, trending posts are based on the most comments posted within 24 hours, and users are also to select posts from different following creators. While the users enjoy the content produced by the creators, they are able to pay a tip, subscription fees through crypto tokens or NFTs.
With all these unique features offered by Boom, the platform aims to create a social space for the community and users to share their knowledge regarding cryptocurrency. By doing so increases the collaboration between communities and generates new crypto ideas. All the features that Boom is creating align with their vision and goal towards a decentralized metaverse socialfi platform whereby users and creators are the key centric of this D'app.
Future Direction for Boom
As there are more adaptations towards Social Fi D'apps and NFTs, there are unlimited possibilities towards the platform Boom. With the goal and vision of creating more benefits for users and creators, Boom will be implementing lots of updated features in the coming months.
Coming up with their recent initiative, Boom has recently launched a $1million Boom creator fund which acts as support towards Boom contributors. Creators or KOL that match the criteria of the campaign are able to share the fund while receiving other support such as marketing support, Influencer NFT reward, partnership signature fee, and display Influencer's page on Boom website. With all these benefits creators are able to build up their following and enjoy Boom's benefit at the same time. Within the 2 week launch of Boom, there are already more than 2,000 active users in the platform and also having influencers such as Crypto Stack, Crypto Gems, Winkcrypto, and more participating in the KOL100 campaign.
In their coming month's roadmap there are more features coming up which include Multi-Chain Wallet, Create to Earn, Decentralised Data and Storage, Ranking System, Airdrop, Connect with Web 2.0 Media, and many more. Coming with all these important updates, Boom is way ahead of developing a social and NFT revolution platform that will form an important structure in the upcoming metaverse.
About Boom
Boom was registered in Miami, Florida. The company was founded by a group of cyberpunk enthusiasts spreading across the United States, France, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Malaysia. The founding members of Boom have different backgrounds but came together voluntarily out of common interest and vision.
Download BOOM
For iOS users, click here to download TestFlight and install BOOM. For Android users, click here to download BOOM.
SOURCE BOOM
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.