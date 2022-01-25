Smith Names Trent Ranney as General Manager of Its San Jose Office

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Trent Ranney to the position of General Manager of the company's office in San Jose, California. In this role, Trent will support Smith's trading team in San Jose and cultivate new business opportunities in Silicon Valley and worldwide.

"The semiconductor market is growing and changing by the minute; there are always new relationships to forge and exciting prospects to pursue," said Trent. "Our team here in San Jose is phenomenal, and I am looking forward to leading our office to even greater success."

Trent earned his bachelor's degrees in business administration, accounting, and finance from Graceland University before joining Smith as an International Account Representative at the company's Houston headquarters in 2012. Six years later, he transferred to the San Jose office and was promoted to Account Manager. He was named to his most recent role of Senior Account Manager in 2021.

"I am so excited for Trent to take the reins of Smith's San Jose office," said Todd Burke, President, Americas at Smith. "He is sitting in the heart of Silicon Valley, in a market with the world's highest concentration of high-tech companies, in the midst of the greatest shortage the semiconductor industry has ever seen. It's just an incredible opportunity, and I look forward to Trent doing big things."

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $3.4 billion in 2021. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number eight among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.

