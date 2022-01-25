BioVantage Biofuels LLC Biodiesel Plant Site and Equipment Will be Offered for sale via a Sealed Bid Auction in March

BELVIDERE, Ill., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BioVantage Fuels, LLC is a regional biodiesel manufacturer located in the Crosslink Business Park, within the Belvidere/Boone County Enterprise Zone. The plant produces high quality, ASTM D6751 grade biodiesel primarily from Used Cooking Oil (UCO). The plant is capable of producing approximately 5 million gallons per year and has both the additional land and utility access available for significant expansion in production capacity. Lifetime Operating Permit, Blenders License and Waste Water Spray Permit are also available.
The $7 Million Dollar/5 million Gallons per year plant was built in 2007 and sits on a 6.74± acre parcel, with an option on 3 acres and another 9 acres adjacent for future expansion. The area already has solid industry presence, the Chrysler/Jeep 5,300,000 sq. ft. assembly plant is nearby. It is strategically located very close to the intersection of I-90 and I-39. Rockford is just a few minutes to the west and Chicago's O'Hare Airport is just 50 miles to the east. While there is currently no direct rail access to the site, there is a vacant UP Rail Spur available for lease just a quarter mile from the plant, and there is the potential to gain an easement for rail spur development in the future.
New owner(s) will have the ability to operate the plant as-is, acquire adjacent land for expansion, or buyers may opt to relocate the equipment and repurpose the building.
Potential buyers are encouraged to inspect the property during the below noted times or any time via virtual tour on Tuesday, February 22, 9 AM – 2 PM or Tuesday, March 8, 9 AM – 2 PM. Other times available by appointment.
Details of the sale are available at the auction website, http://www.biodieselplantauction.com, or by contacting the auction company directly at 507-285-1444.
Media Contact
Tyler Maas, Maas Companies Inc., +1 (507) 285-1444, Allison@maascompanies.com
SOURCE BioVantage Biofuels LLC
