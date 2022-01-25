Mr. Ghislain Picard Re-elected for an 11th mandate as Chief of the AFNQL

WENDAKE, QC, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Chiefs of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL), meeting virtually, re-elected today Mr. Ghislain Picard as Chief of the AFNQL.
This is Mr. Picard's 11the consecutive term with the organization. The other candidate, Mr. Serge Otsi Simon, had held the position of Chief of the community of Kanehsatake for 10 years.
"Today I would like to thank the Grand Chiefs and Chiefs for taking part in this democratic exercise. I would also like to recognize our former colleague, Serge Otsi Simon, who took up the challenge to participate. As I mentioned, we have made significant gains in the environment that our issues increasingly occupy. We must build on these achievements and go further. Our nations deserve it. I am fully committed to this today," says Picard.
Chief Picard intends to continue his efforts to represent the interests of the communities of Quebec and Labrador and to ensure that Indigenous issues are not left out of the standard political agenda. "Considering the coming provincial election, we must seize the opportunities to influence every aspect of the political agenda," he said in an interview during the campaign.
About the AFNQL
The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the political organization that brings together 43 First Nations Chiefs in Quebec and Labrador.
SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador
