RTK From the Sky™ technology transforms Hexagon | NovAtel TerraStar-C PRO service with three minute global convergence

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hexagon | NovAtel is excited to announce the integration of Hexagon's RTK From the Sky technology into its leading correction service, TerraStar-C PRO.

Hexagon's Autonomy & Positioning division announced their technological breakthrough of global RTK From the Sky in late 2020, demonstrating a future where instantaneous PPP and global RTK-level accuracy is possible. Integrating this innovation into the core of TerraStar-C PRO, NovAtel's most trusted service, is the first phase of implementing RTK From the Sky technology into their diverse portfolio of correction services for users worldwide. Now, TerraStar-C PRO becomes the fastest global correction service to provide centimetre-level accuracy not just in open-sky environments but also across challenging conditions created by buildings and foliage.

"RTK From the Sky technology is the foundation that enables our global correction services to be world-leading across agriculture, automotive, defense, survey, marine and autonomous applications," said Michael Ritter, Hexagon's Autonomy & Positioning division president and CEO. "Our dedication to research culminated in an industry-changing technology; we'll continue that commitment by providing the best positioning experience in speed, accuracy, availability and reliability anywhere in the world."

TerraStar-C PRO now converges in less than a few minutes by utilizing quad-band receiver and antenna technology to leverage modernized BeiDou III, GPS III and Galileo E6 signals. The resulting process generates state-of-the-art corrections for all GNSS frequencies. Hexagon consistently leads innovations in GNSS, as seen in its role in developing RTK and PPP solutions. With this next-generation modernisation of PPP correction generation and algorithm development, they continue this tradition in providing the highest quality and best performing global positioning experience to users with land- and air-based applications.

"It's been a privilege to collaborate across the division to develop RTK From the Sky technology and leverage our collective expertise in correction generation, PPP algorithms and the entire positioning ecosystem," said Dr. Leos Mervart, head of PPP algorithm development at Hexagon's Autonomy & Positioning division. "I've worked with PPP technologies since the beginning of my career and am proud to say this is a new era of what global positioning can look like."

These TerraStar-C PRO improvements are accessible now through the 7.08.10 firmware release for users on OEM7700, OEM719 and OEM729 cards and their associated enclosures for land and air applications. Future firmware releases will bring global RTK From the Sky technology across Hexagon's correction service portfolios to the rest of our diverse global client base, including precision agriculture and marine applications.

To learn more about TerraStar correction services or to request a free 5-day trial, visit NovAtel.com/TerraStar.

