Greenberg Traurig's David A. Zetoony Named Top Legal Influencer for Cross-Border Transfers by Lexology

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David A. Zetoony, co-chair of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's U.S. Data, Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice, has been named the Lexology top "Legal Influencer" for U.S. Cross-Border Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT). TMT includes compliance with data privacy and security laws, including those that regulate the cross-border transfer of personal information from Europe to the United States. This is Zetoony's 11th time being recognized as the top legal influencer in his field by the publication, which selected him from a pool of attorneys from more than 900 law firms.

Lexology is one of the most comprehensive sources of international legal updates, insights, and analysis, according to its website. The publication identifies top leaders in their field for their insightful legal analysis on a quarterly basis. The leaders are determined by audience responses to their articles, including how many readers view them as well as user determined rankings.

Zetoony focuses his practice on helping businesses navigate data privacy and cybersecurity laws from a practical standpoint, helping hundreds of companies establish and maintain ongoing privacy and security programs. He has defended corporate privacy and security practices in investigations initiated by the Federal Trade Commission and other data privacy and security regulatory agencies around the world, as well as in class action litigation.

In addition, Zetoony is the author of the American Bar Association's primary publication on the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the American Bar Association's upcoming publication on the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA). He also regularly contributes to the firm's Data Privacy Dish blog, which provides updates on the evolving data protection landscape.

About Greenberg Traurig's Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice is composed of a multidisciplinary group of attorneys and professionals located throughout the world. GT's team of dedicated data protection attorneys have experience working hand in hand with organizations of all sizes to develop practical strategies and provide strategic advice on virtually all aspects of data protection including CCPA, GDPR and other compliance issues; data use, transfer and licensing issues; data breaches and regulatory investigations; and defending against privacy-related class actions.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 25 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Plus Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com



