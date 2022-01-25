Crestwood Associates Client, Green Bay Packaging Wins Customer of the Year Award at the Acumatica Summit

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Congratulations to Crestwood Associates customer Green Bay Packaging, for winning Acumatica Customer of the Year at the Acumatica Summit 2022 in Las Vegas. The Customer of the Year Award recognizes a business who has fully harnessed the power of Acumatica and the underlying platform.

Green Bay Packaging makes smart solutions for suppliers. From labels, corrugated packaging, in-store displays, folding cartons, boxes and much more, keeping up with the shipping needs of their customers is priority. They are dedicated to the continuous improvements of their products and services, improving the subscription box experience, to the skyrocketing demands.

"Green Bay Packaging is a valued client and it is exciting to see this recognition for their hard work," said Stephanie McColly, CMO of Crestwood Associates. "Without knowing it, they are an inspiration for other businesses to pave a new path using technology to streamline business processes post-pandemic. To have the kind of a system that integrates accounting, inventory, sales, and customer support is a huge competitive advantage and part of an overall efficient operational strategy."

To meet customer demand, Crestwood Associates implemented a modern back-end system for Green Bay Packaging to integrate payroll, employee data, vendor data, and eliminate manual intervention. In addition, they developed dashboards for real time monitoring and scanning software for better transaction support and performance analytics. Green Bay Packaging is now able to handle the strains caused by a pandemic and the surge in shipping industry. Through their new system and the experts at Crestwood Associates, Green Bay Packaging has developed innovative methods that increase manufacturing efficiency and product quality across all of their business units.

Green Bay Packaging saw immediate value in their Acumatica system says Jason Briesemeister, Corporate Director of Accounting at Green Bay Packaging. "Almost immediately, we've seen benefits… one example is the ability to drill down from our financial statements to the transaction level. It takes seconds to do that; whereas, in our mainframe system we spent hours at the end of each month." Jason also states that having an ERP partner you can rely on is key, "the ability to have a partner we trust and that will challenge us when we try to go down a path that doesn't make a whole lot of sense…that's a huge benefit."

About Acumatica

Acumatica is a leading provider of cloud business management software that empowers small and mid-size businesses to unlock their potential and drive growth. Built on the world's best cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications such as Financials, Distribution, CRM, and Project Accounting, powered by a robust and flexible platform.

About Crestwood

Crestwood has built a strong foundation for customer success and the usability of its partner products, like Microsoft and Acumatica. Crestwood actively works to ensure that from a customer's very first interaction they receive the personalized and ethical business support that leads to long-term business success.

For more than 20 years, Crestwood Associates has been providing innovative technology solutions to accelerate operational efficiencies for mid-market organizations. Best known for delivering unparalleled value to their clients, Crestwood is headquartered in Chicago, serves thousands of clients nationwide, and is rapidly expanding reach across the United States. For more information about Crestwood or ERP solutions, visit http://www.crestwood.com



Media Contact

Jennifer Jerzak, Crestwood Associates, 18473948820, jjerzak@crestwood.com

SOURCE Crestwood Associates