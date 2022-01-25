Capital Development Partners Leases 1,193,920 SF to Unis Logistics at Savannah Port Logistics Center

SAVANNAH, Ga., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Development Partners is pleased to announce the leasing of Savannah Port Logistics Center, Building II a 1,193,920 SF cross dock facility to Unis Logistics, a national Third-Party Logistics Company headquartered in Southern California focused on imports.
Savannah Port Logistics Center is a strategically located A++ location just 8 miles from the Savannah Port served by Interstate 16, Interstate 95, Jimmy Deloach Parkway, and Highway 80 in the heart of the high growth Savannah industrial market. The industrial park has 3,300 container storage spots and dual rail service providing logistics optionality for customers.
Leasing brokers for Capital Development Partners include Darren Butler and Nathan Anderson with NAI Brannen Goddard.
"Savannah Port Logistics Center Building II is 100% leased at completion to Unis Logistics. Building II is perhaps the best cross dock logistics facility on the East Coast because of the proximity to the Savannah port, major highways, rail access and container storage." John Knox Porter, CEO of Capital Development Partners.
About Capital Development Partners
Capital Development Partners is a national industrial and infrastructure developer headquartered in Savannah, Georgia with a strong track record of success and delighted customers. The company develops e-commerce facilities, large scale industrial parks, build to suit projects and infrastructure in the top US gateway markets. Current projects are located in the Savannah, Charleston, Houston and Newark port markets focused on A+ locations for industrial customers. For more information, please visit capitaldevelopmentpartners.com and savannahportlogisticscenter.com
Contact:
John Knox Porter
CEO, Capital Development Partners
M: 404-229-4852
E: JohnKnoxPorter@Cap.Partners
Lee Lineberger
Managing Director-Development
Capital Development Partners
M:478-957-1293
E: lee@cap.partners
SOURCE Capital Development
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
