ALLIED VAN LINES ANNOUNCES 2021 AGENT OF THE YEAR AWARD

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Van Lines, Inc., one of the world's largest moving companies, is pleased to announce Marathon Moving Co. of Canton, Massachusetts and its sister company Ray the Mover in Manchester, NH have been named Allied's 2021 Agent of the Year.

This award is given to the Allied agent that provides outstanding customer experience and shows year over year growth in all aspects of their moving business. Qualifying agents must have excellent quality and customer satisfaction scores along with a superior safety record. They must also demonstrate a significant increase in both hauling and booking volume year-over-year. This year's winner has had an exceptional year in all aspects of our business with year-over-year booking & hauling growth, exceptional quality, excellent booking quality scores, outstanding CSA (safety) performance, peak hauling recognition and cargo claims performance.

"We are truly humbled to accept this recognition amongst a strong network of Allied agents. Our team's commitment to high standards in quality and customer service in all areas of our business kept us motivated to strive for excellence," said Paul Nelson President of Marathon Moving Co. and Ray the Mover. "We are dedicated to continue to deliver on high quality and excellent customer service with the help of our talented teams at Marathon Moving Co. and Ray the Mover. We are very proud and excited to be recognized for our efforts with winning this prestigious award."

"Marathon Moving Co. and Ray the Mover achieved top positions in every category because of their dedication and focus on customer quality and satisfaction. They consistently delivered on the customer experience, and it shows in their results," said Steven McKenna, Vice President and General Manager of Allied Van Lines. "We congratulate Marathon Moving Co. and their entire team for demonstrating their commitment to growth and providing the highest level of excellence to our customers."

Marathon Moving Co. and Ray the Mover also earned several other awards in the Operations, Sales and Quality divisions. They specialize in local, long-distance and international moves for consumers, corporate clients and military/government personnel. For more information about Marathon Moving Co. and Ray the Mover ,please visit marathonmoving.com or raythemover.net

About Allied Van Lines

Established in 1928, with more than 400 agent locations in North America, is an experienced leader in household goods moving and specialized transportation services. A leader in providing relocation services to corporations, consumers, governments and non-profits around the world. Voted as America's Most Recommended Moving Company for five consecutive years by Women's Choice Awards, Allied is one of the world's largest moving companies and an established global brand of SIRVA, Inc. For more information about Allied Van Lines, visit allied.com. Allied Van Lines, Inc., U.S. DOT No. 076235.

