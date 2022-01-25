Compass CBS Foundation Kicks Off 2022 with Free Resources for Local Small Business Owners

PHOENIX, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compass CBS Foundation, a non-profit organization, focused on developing bilingual resources to help strengthen a diverse, inclusive, and sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem, kicks off the year by making available to the small business community an even wider range of virtual programs and technical assistance resources to propel their development.

With the launch of its new website, small business owners and those who want to start a business journey will have at their reach on-demand bilingual resources at no cost, that will help them navigate the steps required to start and grow a small business in Arizona and nationwide.

A resource navigator of Arizona and other states' economic development agencies can be found on the new website where the small business community can discover where to go to start a business. The new website provides links on how to obtain the necessary licenses, to finding technical assistance providers and access to capital, in addition to supplier programs and diverse certifications, resources for non-profit organizations, among others. The Compass CBS Foundation also offers free online certificate programs ranging from how to reopen your business safely during the pandemic, to how to go green in your small business, and the Small Business Consultant Certification program, a capacity-builder program designed to train business consultants interested in working with diverse small business communities.

This year, the Compass CBS Foundation will be providing live virtual workshops at no cost where participants will have direct access to facilitators and receive updates on the newest tools available to entrepreneurs.

"We are extremely excited about the launch of our new website and resources, as it is our vision to help our community access hidden or missing resources to help them succeed," said Edgar Olivo, Chief Executive Officer of the Compass CBS Foundation. "This year's free virtual workshops will allow us to help more people locally and nationwide and share with them directly the great efforts provided by many other small business development organizations," adds Olivo. "We started our economic development efforts in 2011 as small business owners helping small business owners, and in 2018 we decided to start our Foundation with the vision of expanding what we helped catalyze in the Hispanic small business community in Arizona. We believe everyone has the right to economic wellbeing through small business ownership and achieving their American dream. We are excited to continue building business development programs in English and Spanish to grow a thriving and diverse business community in our country," he continued.

The first Small Business Workshop will be held on February 2 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. via Zoom. Edgar Olivo will share with small business owners an overview of resources to help start and grow a business mainly in Arizona and provide updates of their economic development work since starting the Foundation in Phoenix, Arizona in 2018. Edgar will also introduce a special guest speaker, Ivan Garcia of Chase Bank, who will announce his new role as leader of a new initiative to help Latino small business owners across the state of Arizona. For those interested in registering for the workshop, click here.

February 2 is a special day within the Latino community, especially the Mexican community, as the Candelaria Day is celebrated. On this day, family and friends gather to eat tamales, invited by the person who finds the small doll from the inside of the Rosca de Reyes, a traditional pastry that is enjoyed during Three Kings Day. For this reason, the Compass CBS Foundation will give away a dozen tamales to the first 10 people to register to attend this first virtual workshop. People can register for the workshop by clicking here.

The Compass CBS Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that focuses on developing resources to help strengthen a diverse, inclusive, and sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem in Arizona. Since 2011, we have helped launch over 1,700 small businesses in the Latinx community across the state of Arizona. In addition, we have had the privilege of serving over 20,000 entrepreneur program attendees and approximately 75% of our program attendees are Spanish-preferred. We believe that everyone has the right to economic well-being and to achieve their American Dream. To learn more about our programs and resources, please visit https://ccbsfoundation.org/.

