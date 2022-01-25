iA Clarington Investments announces January 2022 distributions for Active ETF Series

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced the January 2022 distributions for its Active ETF Series. Unitholders of record as of February 1, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on February 9, 2022.
Per-unit distributions are detailed below:
Active ETF Series
Ticker
Distribution
CUSIP
IA Clarington
ICPB
0.02582
44931X109
IA Clarington
IFRF
0.02859
44932R101
IA Clarington Loomis
IGAF
0.00000
45075G109
IA Clarington Loomis
ILGB
0.01186
45076L107
IA Clarington
ISIF
0.02409
44933N109
For more information about IA Clarington Active ETF Series, please visit iaclarington.com/ETF
About IA Clarington Investments Inc.
A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of December 31, 2021, iA Clarington has over $19 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, and iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license.
The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid.
SOURCE IA Clarington Investments Inc.
