House of Saka, Inc. Announces Exclusive Partnership With Carbidex, LLC. For Michigan Expansion

NAPA VALLEY, Calif. AND LANSING, Mich., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Saka, Inc., producer of the first and only award-winning, alcohol-free, cannabis-infused wines from the iconic Napa Valley appellation, announced today an exclusive partnership with Carbidex LLC Michigan, a family-owned holding entity with companies rooted in the cannabis and facilities management industries, to provide full service manufacturing, bottling, and distribution.

"Partnering with companies that exemplify our mission to 'bring good people together and enhance lives by creating extraordinary cannabis experiences' is crucial to us," stated Carbidex Founder and CEO Russell Chambers. "The team at House of Saka embodies our core values and mission. We are honored to bring the extraordinary House of Saka products to the Michigan market.

House of Saka, Inc. and Carbidex LLC, came together based on a strong set of shared values and beliefs hinged on supporting the backbone of the industry; caregivers and small businesses so legal cannabis customers continue to have access to the products they rely on, from a source they can trust.

The first of House of Saka's luxury infused beverages, Saka Spark Mimosa, will launch at Carbidex's retail locations, The Botanical Co., this spring. Available in 187ml, single-serve champagne bottles, House of Saka Spark 'Mimosa' is the first and only cannabis-infused beverage to blend premium, alcohol-removed sparkling Chardonnay with Mimosa strain-specific live resin and natural essence of orange blossom and nectarine. The result is all the flavor and celebration of a traditional Mimosa without the negative effects and unwanted calories of alcohol.

"Finding a partner who both shares and supports our rigorous quality standards and core company values was our most important goal," explains Tracey Mason, House of Saka Co-founder & CEO. "Carbidex was a perfect match. Their deep understanding of infused beverages, manufacturing, and the Michigan market made them the best possible fit to meet our short and long-term goals."

About House of Saka, Inc:

Based in Napa Valley, California, the House of Saka creates and manufactures infused luxury products targeting the female consumer. Their portfolio includes the Napa Valley, alcohol-free luxury infused beverages, Saka Vinfusions™, and a pending line of infused beauty and wellness products under the banner House of Saka Beauty. The company boasts an all-female leadership team guided by an all-female advisory board with more than 100 years of collective experience in wine, cannabis and luxury branding. For more information, please visit houseofsaka.com or follow us on social media @InfusedSaka and @InfusedLuxury.

About Carbidex, LLC

Based in Lansing, Michigan, Carbidex, LLC is a vertically integrated, family-owned cannabis company that was founded by caregivers. Each entity holds true to the mission of 'bringing good people together to enhance lives by creating extraordinary cannabis experiences." Franklin Fields, the cultivation division is licensed to grow 4,500 plants in their state-of-the-art Lansing facility. The Botanical Co. is the retail division, with 3 stores across the state of Michigan and expansion plans of at least 2 new stores per year over the next 5-years. At The Botanical Co. they are passionate about making cannabis approachable. The innovators at Una Labs, the processing division, believe that people are the key ingredient to creating extraordinary cannabis products. To round out Carbidex's full portfolio of cannabis companies, their social use lounge, Kalkushka, is slated to open 2Q 2022 and is designed to offer a rich environment to hang out, relax, and enjoy the ride!

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/house-of-saka-inc-announces-exclusive-partnership-with-carbidex-llc-for-michigan-expansion-301468112.html

SOURCE House of Saka, Inc.