Inter announces closing of USEND acquisition

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inter (B3: BIDI11), a leading Brazilian super app, offering financial and non-financial services to more than 16 million customers, announced today it received all authorizations in both the US and Brazil to acquire 100% of USEND, a US fintech specializing in offering financial and non-financial services to a growing client base of more than 150,000 customers across 40 states.
USEND's digital money transfer platform lets users make international transactions securely and quickly through the app. The services are currently available for transfers originating in the United States, Brazil and Canada, to more than 60 destination countries.
USEND also offers an American digital account for both individuals and companies to make transfers in US Dollars quickly, safely and 100% online, and processes payments from several international platforms in Brazil, such as: Payoneer, Google, Airbnb, Hotmart, Taboola, TripAdvisor, Udemy and more.
With this acquisition, Inter will accelerate and strengthen its position as a new player among US fintechs, bringing additional products and services to digital clients globally. The plan is to roll out Inter's Super App capabilities and products to US clients, including the marketplace and cashback, serving as a hub to all the needs they may have in a world without borders.
The integration of the two companies will result on having an Inter platform that offers both financial and non-financial products to immigrant clients living abroad, Brazilian clients wanting to access international products, and the US population in general seeking to gain the benefits from a Super App.
One important differential is the safety offered by this solution. Both Inter and USEND are regulated financial institutions in their countries of origin, which offers superior governance and end-to-end security to all transactions.
"Our digital account will allow the client to buy its air ticket, transfer US dollars to the international account and pay its expenses in the trip, all in a single app. And these are just the first steps. Our planning includes an international account for US residents that is scheduled to be launched in the second semester" stated Inter's CEO, João Vitor Menin.
Inter ended 2021 with 16.3 million clients and with NPS score of 83 points, in the excellence zone. The marketplace reached nearly $700 million in GMV in 2021, up 200% when compared to 2020, with 2.7 million active clients and a recurrence index of 72%.
About Inter
More than a digital bank, this is a super app that simplifies people's lives: Inter has reinvented itself and creates everyday products and services for its more than 16 million customers, whether that's taking care of people's finances, shopping online or earning cashback. Everything comes together in the same app; it's simple and fully digital. Inter offers complete services in banking, investments, credit and insurance, in addition to a virtual mall that brings together the best retailers in Brazil and the United States. The company has a broad credit portfolio of R$16 billion, shareholders' equity of R$8.6 billion, and R$33.7 billion in total assets.
Contacts:
Grayling
Lucia Domville / Fabiane Goldstein
M +1 646. 824.2856/ +1 945.625.4793
lucia.domville@grayling.com / fabiane.goldstein@grayling.com
SOURCE Inter
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.