First Horizon Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation FHN Company", ))) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend is payable on April 1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2022.
Preferred Dividend Information
Cash dividends were also declared on the Company's Series C, Series D, Series E and Series F Preferred Stock, and on First Horizon Bank's Class A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, as follows:
FHN Series C
Quarterly cash dividend of $165.00 per share on FHN's 6.60% Fixed to Floating Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C ("Series C Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.4125 per Depositary Share FHN, which each represent a 1/400th interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on May 2, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2022.
FHN Series D
Semi-annual cash dividend of $305.00 per share on FHN's 6.10% Fixed to Floating Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D ("Series D Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.7625 per Depositary Share FHN, which each represent a 1/400th interest in a share of the Series D Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on May 2, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2022.
FHN Series E
Quarterly cash dividend of $1,625.00 per share on FHN's 6.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E ("Series E Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.40625 per Depositary Share FHN, which each represent a 1/4,000th interest in a share of the Series E Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on April 11, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 25, 2022.
FHN Series F
Quarterly cash dividend of $1,175.00 per share on FHN's 4.70% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F ("Series F Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.29375 per Depositary Share FHN, which each represent a 1/4,000th interest in a share of the Series F Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on April 11, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 25, 2022.
First Horizon Bank Class A
Quarterly cash dividend of $9.47917 per share on First Horizon Bank's Class A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on April 11, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 25, 2022.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. FHN, with $89.1 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.
CONTACT: Investor Relations, Ellen Taylor, (901) 523-4450
Media Relations, Beth Ardoin, (337) 278-6868
SOURCE First Horizon Corporation
