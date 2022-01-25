Bird Construction Inc. Announces Release Date and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. BDT announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 after market close on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, and will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Analysts and institutional investors are invited to access the conference call by dialing 1-855-328-1925 at least 10 minutes prior to the start.

A live webcast will be held at https://services.choruscall.ca/links/bird20220309.html. Participants should join at least 10 minutes prior to the start to register and install any necessary software. The accompanying presentation of the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results will be available after market close on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at https://www.bird.ca/investors.

Related financial documents will be posted at https://www.bird.ca/investors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Bird Construction

Bird BDT is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, institutional, and civil infrastructure markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and mine support services; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

For further information contact:

T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or

W.R. Gingrich, CFO

Bird Construction Inc.

5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400

Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6

Phone: (905) 602-4122

investor.relations@bird.ca

SOURCE Bird Construction Inc.