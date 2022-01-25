CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 5.00% CONVERTIBLE UNSECURED SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE AUGUST 31, 2023

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./
TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund CHE ("Chemtrade" or the "Fund") announced today that it has completed the redemption of all of its outstanding 5.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due August 31, 2023 (the "2023 Debentures").
As part of the redemption, holders of the 2023 Debentures received approximately $1,020.1370 for each $1,000 principal amount of 2023 Debentures, being equal to $1,000, plus all accrued and unpaid interest thereon to but excluding the redemption date. The 2023 Debentures CHE have been de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange.
About Chemtrade
Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America's largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, sodium hydrosulphite, and phosphorus pentasulphide. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, liquid sulphur dioxide and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.
SOURCE Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.