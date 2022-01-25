HUDSONVILLE ICE CREAM INTRODUCES SEVEN NEW LITTLE DEBBIE® SNACK CAKES-INSPIRED FLAVORS

HOLLAND, Mich., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snack time is forever changed! Family-owned brands Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie are collaborating again to put a cold and creamy twist on classic snack cakes, this time with seven new ice cream flavors! These snack cakes-inspired ice cream flavors will debut at Walmart stores on Feb. 1.
The seven flavors are:
- Oatmeal Creme Pies: Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses
- Cosmic Brownies: Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces
- Zebra Cakes: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl
- Honey Buns: Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl
- Strawberry Shortcake Rolls: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl
- Swiss Rolls: Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream
- Nutty Bars: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl
The pints will retail at $2.50 each at Walmart stores beginning Feb. 1. These new flavors from Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie follow the wildly popular Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream, which was introduced in November and became an immediate sensation for the holiday season. All seven flavors will be available year-round.
Hudsonville Ice Cream has been making moments sweeter with delicious ice cream for more than 95 years. This family-owned and operated company has revolutionized how ice cream is made by building the most progressive ice cream manufacturing facility in the country to produce the creamiest, best tasting ice cream meant for any occasion. Hudsonville Ice Cream combines time-tested recipes with the freshest ingredients, including dairy from local farms, to make favorite flavors people know and love, while creating seasonal Limited Editions and other unique flavors. Learn more at www.hudsonvilleicecream.com.
McKee Foods' Little Debbie brand is America's No. 1 selling snack cake and is increasing its presence in the breakfast pastry and cookie categories. More than 138 billion Little Debbie® snacks have been sold by retailers since 1960 in the United States and Canada. Every week, Little Debbie® snacks are baked fresh and delivered from our bakeries to your communities—that's why they're so fresh tasting. Wholesale distributors, who are members of your communities, purchase these products from McKee Foods and sell them to local retailers, and ensure that the freshest products are available in your stores. In fact, you'll find our quality pledge and our guaranteed fresh date on every package. Visit littledebbie.com for more information. You can also find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
SOURCE Hudsonville Ice Cream
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
