NEW JERSEY DEVILS ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH LEADING LOTTERY APP IN THE U.S., JACKPOCKET

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Devils have today announced a multi-year partnership with Jackpocket, the leading lottery app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets. With this partnership, the company becomes the Devils Official Lottery Courier Partner.

"New Jerseyans, and specifically Devils fans, are more likely to play the lottery than many across the country. Jackpocket is proud to partner with the Devils to bring this dedicated fan base a simple, fun way to play the lottery," said Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan. "We are excited to introduce new in-game activities and experiences to this fan base throughout the coming years."

One such experience is the "First Goal of the Game'' social media contest where during all regular season games fans can guess who will score the first goal of each game. Whoever guesses correctly will be entered to win a signed player photo from a current Devils player. Fans can submit their first goal scorer guess here prior to each Devils game.

"Jackpocket presents Devils and sports fans in New Jersey an opportunity to take their naturally competitive spirit to the next level, from a trusted and celebrated partner," said Adam Cross, New Jersey Devils Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. "From Devils-themed lottery opportunities, to special Jackpocket-sponsored sweepstakes and exclusive prizes, we are confident Jackpocket will be the preferred, digital lottery platform for Devils fans - who are already five times more likely to play the lottery than the national average."

To celebrate the partnership, fans may use the code "NJD22" upon their initial download of the Jackpocket app to receive their first Mega Millions or Powerball Lottery Ticket free on the app.

With operations in 10 states, including New Jersey, New York, and Texas, Jackpocket's user base continues to grow rapidly with active users increasing by 96.1% in New Jersey alone in the last year. Jackpocket is now the Official Lottery Partner for the New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Jets, and Rutgers Athletics. Jackpocket players have won nearly $95 million in lottery prizes to date, including eight individual players who have won prizes worth a million dollars or more, with a New Jersey health care worker winning $9.4M using the app this past October.

ABOUT JACKPOCKET:

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT THE NEW JERSEY DEVILS:

The New Jersey Devils are part of the 31-team National Hockey League, with teams throughout the United States and Canada. Established in 1982, they are entering their 37th season in the Garden State. During that time, the team has won three Stanley Cup Championships: 1995, 2000 and 2003. Follow the Devils at NewJerseyDevils.com, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The New Jersey Devils organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.

