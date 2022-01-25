Bender CCP Awarded Major Hydropower Equipment Repair Contract from Chelan County Utility District, WA

VERNON, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bender CCP, a leading provider of turnkey engineering, machining and field repair services, announced today that it was awarded a substantial multi-year contract from the Chelan County Public Utility District Number 1. The primary services provided under the contract include a range of machine shop repair services for hydropower generation equipment.
"We are excited to be awarded the 2-year contract with Chelan County that will utilize the broad range of services, and decades of experience in hydropower, that we offer," said Michael Potter, President and CEO of Bender CCP. When asked about the decision criteria that led to the contract win, Mr. Potter explained, "We are one of the few shops on the west coast that combines the deep expertise in the repair of hydropower generation equipment and the capacity to handle some of the large-scale components typical of this industry."
Under the contract, Bender will provide various in-shop repair services for hydro valves, turbines and other equipment including large and small machining, welding and fabrication and both OD and ID grinding out of Bender CCP's Vernon CA location. Click here to learn more about Bender CCP's hydropower equipment repair.
About Bender CCP
Bender CCP is one of the leading full-service providers of engineering, machine shop and in-place field machine repair services in the western region. With decades of experience across several industries including energy, hydropower, ship repair, commercial and others, we are one of the only companies that can handle large-scale complex projects in machining, grinding, balancing, equipment overhauls, repairs and restoration. To learn more, email info@benderccp.com or visit www.benderccp.com.
SOURCE Bender CCP
