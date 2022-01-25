Spire Capital Portfolio Company, O2B Kids, Expands with the Acquisition of Children of Tomorrow

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O2B Kids, a premier provider of early education services, announced today that it has acquired Children of Tomorrow (or "COT"), a provider of high-quality early education services in Minnesota.
Based in the greater Minneapolis region, Minnesota, Children of Tomorrow operates preschools providing families with an education-focused and enriched environment for infant care, preschool, afterschool and summer camp services. Since its founding in 2000, COT has demonstrated excellence in its program offerings and faculty, having been voted Best Childcare in Carver County several times. COT currently operates four schools in Carver County, Minnesota.
"We are thrilled to welcome the Children of Tomorrow team members to the O2B Kids family along with the children and families they serve," said O2B Kids CEO Andy Sherrard. "Their team has built an outstanding enrichment environment for children and company culture in Minnesota, and we are excited by the opportunity to continue to grow that legacy into the future."
"We have admired the O2B team, its schools, and their focus on early education for quite some time," relayed Aleta Mechtel, Founder of Children of Tomorrow. "Our team is thrilled to become part of the O2B family of schools and is excited to serve as the hub to expand operations in the Midwest."
"O2B Kids and its management team continue to deliver differentiated early education services to all of their constituents, while growing dramatically," shared David Schaible, Partner at Spire Capital. "We welcome the Children of Tomorrow team members to O2B. Children of Tomorrow's schools and team members are leaders in the Minneapolis region, and they will serve as a foundation for O2B's expansion into the Midwestern geography."
About Spire Capital Partners
Spire Capital (https://spirecapital.com/) is an active and experienced private equity firm with an investment focus in small market companies within the technology enabled business services, media, communications and education sectors. Spire Capital was founded on the principle of partnering with management teams and founders to help effectuate the next stage of growth for their companies. Spire professionals have a broad array of past operating, investing and advisory experiences they leverage to help portfolio companies accelerate growth, guide strategic direction and execute their business plan. Spire Capital is a New York-based investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.
About O2B Kids
O2B Kids (http://www.o2bkids.com/) is a leading provider of early education services for children in the Southeast U.S. O2B offers preschool education for children 0 to 5 years old, afterschool enrichment programs for elementary school students, and an unprecedented family membership program for all kids 0 to 13 years old. For one all-inclusive price, O2B provides classes in karate, gymnastics, cheerleading, dance, music, drama, art, science, technology, sports, languages and more. While kids experiment with a rich variety of activities and discover their passions, parents enjoy unrivaled convenience and value. O2B's magical facilities give a safe neighborhood back to kids and deliver valuable enrichment and character-building opportunities to our future generation. Follow O2B on Facebook and Instagram to stay up-to-date on all the latest news and events.
SOURCE Spire Capital Partners
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.