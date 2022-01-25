JOHN HANCOCK CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE UPDATE REGARDING ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The ten John Hancock closed-end funds listed below announced today that, because of the public health concerns regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, each fund's Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting") has been changed to a telephonic meeting format and will no longer allow for in-person participation:
- John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund BTO
- John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund HEQ
- John Hancock Income Securities Trust JHS
- John Hancock Investors Trust JHI
- John Hancock Preferred Income Fund HPI
- John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II HPF
- John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III HPS
- John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund PDT
- John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund HTD
- John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund HTY
As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Annual Meeting will be conducted telephonically and there will be no physical location for the Meeting. To participate in the meeting, you must email shareholdermeetings@computershare.com no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 9, 2022, and provide your full name and address. You will then receive an email from Computershare Shareowner Services, LLC ("Computershare"), the funds' transfer agent, containing the conference call dial-in information and instructions for participating in the Annual Meeting.
If you hold your shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, you must register in advance to attend the Annual Meeting. To register, you must submit proof of your proxy power (legal proxy) reflecting your fund holdings along with your name and email address to Computershare. You may forward an email from your intermediary or attach an image of your legal proxy to shareholdermeetings@computershare.com. Requests for registration must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 9, 2022. You will then receive an email from Computershare containing the conference call dial-in information and instructions for participating in the Annual Meeting.
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.
About John Hancock and Manulife
John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States, and Manulife globally, including Canada, Asia and Europe. We provide financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were CAD$1.3 trillion (US$1.1 trillion) as of June 30, 2021. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.
One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and education savings plans. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.
SOURCE John Hancock Investment Management
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.