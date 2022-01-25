Scarlett Hotel Group Opens the Very First Hotel in Gladstone, Missouri

GLADSTONE, Mo., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scarlett Hotel Group (SHG) announced today that its newest hotel, the Fairfield Inn & Suites Kansas City North/Gladstone, built from the ground up, is fully operational and open for business. Scarlett Hotel Group, which owns and manages the hotel, worked with officials from the City of Gladstone to ensure that the new property would meet the needs of the city and surrounding area, and be a part of the community for years to come.

Located at 6901 North Oak Trafficway in Gladstone, Missouri, the Fairfield Inn & Suites is a few short blocks from Linden Square, the arts and entertainment center of Gladstone. Also within walking distance of the property is the renowned Summit Grill along with many other local shops and restaurants. The hotel has excellent access to Kansas City International Airport, Kansas City sports venues, Northland, and the greater Kansas City area.

"The Fairfield Inn & Suites Kansas City North/Gladstone adds a new and important piece to our emerging downtown area. We are hopeful that guests of the hotel will take advantage of events at the community center, entertainment at Linden Square, six restaurants within walking distance, and other local offerings," said City of Gladstone's Mayor R.D. Mallams.

The hotel has 111 spacious guest rooms, 22 spacious executive suites including 19 king executive suites and three double queen suites, and amenities including an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, a cocktail lounge available in the evenings, and offers the new Fairfield Inn brand breakfast. Ideal for families, individuals and couples, the hotel fills a need in Gladstone for guest accommodations for local weddings, sports events, and meetings.

"We're thrilled to open the first hotel in the City of Gladstone," said Rob Sadoff, principal and co-founder of SHG. "The City of Gladstone's vision of creating an amazing downtown district with premier dining, housing and office space has truly come to life. We have already heard from guests that this is the nicest Fairfield Inn they have ever stayed at, so I know the new hotel will provide a warm welcome to guests not only coming to Gladstone, but the entire Northland area."

For more information or to make reservations at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Kansas City North/Gladstone, guests can visit https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/mcifg-fairfield-inn-and-suites-kansas-city-north-gladstone, or call 1-816-886-9693.

About Scarlett Hotel Group

Scarlett Hotel Group (SHG) was formed by three hotel industry veterans determined to put the hospitality back into the Hotel Management Business. Andrew Scarlett, Rob Sadoff and Zio Pekovic are focused on growth through hotel acquisitions and development as well as the growth of their strong management team. As one of the premier hotel management companies in the industry SHG drives each hotel's performance through a growth and development plan created specifically for the property's key leaders based on their unique talents. SHG has offices in Chicago and Nashville with operating hotels in states throughout the country including Illinois, Florida, Nebraska, Missouri and is excited to add Texas as they continue to expand their portfolio.

About Fairfield by Marriott

Fairfield by Marriott was founded on the principles of warm, trusted service and friendly hospitality inspired by its unique heritage as the namesake of the Marriott family retreat, the Fairfield Farm. Its contemporary, uplifting design provides an effortless experience for guests to maintain their routines while on the road. Evoking the feelings of calming simplicity, Fairfield offers thoughtfully designed guestrooms and suites that provide separate quality living, working and sleeping areas. With over 1,130 properties in 13 countries and territories, Fairfield is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. For more information or reservations, visit Fairfield.marriott.com.

Media Contact

Beth Strautz, Vagus, Inc.

beth@vaguspr.com

773-895-5387



SOURCE Scarlett Hotel Group