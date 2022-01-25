Cadence Bank Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 and Annual Financial Results; Announces Increase in Quarterly Common Dividend

TUPELO, Miss. and HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank CADE (the Company), formerly known as BancorpSouth Bank, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.
Annual highlights for 2021 included:
- Achieved net income available to common shareholders of $185.7 million, or $1.54 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders – excluding mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") – of $340.9 million, or $2.83 per diluted common share.
- Completed merger with legacy Cadence Bancorporation, the parent company of Cadence Bank N.A., which closed effective October 29, 2021, and created an approximately $48 billion institution that is the 6th largest bank headquartered in the Company's nine-state footprint.
- Changed name from "BancorpSouth Bank" to "Cadence Bank" and changed stock ticker symbol from "BXS" to "CADE" effective October 29, 2021, in conjunction with the Cadence merger.
- Completed two mergers with National United Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of National United, and FNS Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of FNB Bank, each effective May 1, 2021, which added approximately $1.6 billion in total assets to the Company.
- Continued strong credit quality metrics; reported net recoveries for the year of $5.3 million, or 0.03 percent of average loans and leases, while total non-performing loan and leases declined to 0.57 percent of net loans and leases.
- Reported record annual adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") of $442.8 million, or 1.48 percent of average assets; represents an increase of 10.6 percent from $400.5 million, or 1.76 percent of average assets, for 2020.
- Repurchased 6,000,000 shares of outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $30.09 per share.
Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2021 included:
- Reported quarterly net loss available to common shareholders of $37.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of $102.1 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share.
- Generated $133.8 million in adjusted PPNR, or 1.29 percent of average assets on an annualized basis.
- Combined company generated net organic loan growth of approximately $400 million for the quarter, or 6 percent on an annualized basis.
- Recorded initial provisional purchase accounting adjustments related to the legacy Cadence merger including goodwill of $451.7 million and day one provision for credit losses of $132.1 million; reported merger and incremental merger-related expenses of approximately $49.5 million for the fourth quarter.
- Repurchased 4,257,526 shares of outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $30.66 per share.
"The closing of our merger with legacy Cadence Bancorporation certainly highlights the completion of another successful year for our Company," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We are very pleased to have been able to complete this transaction prior to the end of the year, particularly in light of the current regulatory environment. Our operational integration teams are working diligently toward our core system conversion later in 2022. While elevated merger expenses and other purchase accounting related items negatively impacted our earnings, we continue to be pleased with our core operating performance. Credit quality is certainly a positive story. We reported a meaningful decline in our non performing asset levels relative to the size of the balance sheet and also had net recoveries of $5.3 million for the year."
Rollins continued, "From a capital management perspective, we completed the repurchase of the full 6 million shares authorized under the 2021 share repurchase program and our board recently approved an additional 10 million common stock share repurchase authorization for 2022. We also completed our provisional purchase accounting marks during the fourth quarter of 2021. The improvement in the loan mark relative to our initial estimate at announcement further validates the economic stability as well as the legacy Cadence team's efforts in working through any potential problem credits."
Paul Murphy, Executive Vice Chairman, added "As we look specifically at our fourth quarter performance, the ability of our relationship managers to produce approximately $400 million in net organic loan growth in the same quarter as the merger closing is a noteworthy accomplishment. This success is a testament to the efforts of both our front-line teammates as well as our credit administration and other support functions, and is also reflective of the positive economic momentum across our footprint."
At its regular quarterly meeting today, the Board of Directors of the Company declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.22 per common share of stock and $0.34375 per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The common stock dividend represents an increase of $0.02, or 10.0 percent, per share compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.20 per common share and is payable on April 1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022. The preferred stock dividend is payable on February 22, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 4, 2022.
Earnings Summary
The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $185.7 million, or $1.54 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with $218.6 million, or $2.12 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company reported adjusted net income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of $340.9 million, or $2.83 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with $237.3 million, or $2.30 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Given the merger date of October 29, 2021, the fourth quarter results do not represent a full quarter of comparable combined earnings. Additionally, the increases in the balance sheet and income statement during the quarter are largely attributable to the merger.
Additionally, due to the acquired portfolio day one loan provision of $132.1 million upon merger, the Company reported a net loss available to common shareholders of $37.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $66.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 and net income available to common shareholders of $70.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021. The Company reported adjusted net income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of $102.1 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $70.8 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $73.3 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021.
The Company reported adjusted PPNR of $442.8 million, or 1.48 percent of average assets, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with $400.5 million, or 1.76 percent of average assets, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Additionally, the Company reported adjusted PPNR of $133.8 million, or 1.29 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $94.4 million, or 1.59 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $90.1 million, or 1.29 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2021.
Net Interest Revenue
Net interest revenue was $271.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $176.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $181.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 2.90 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 3.29 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2.86 percent for the third quarter of 2021. Yields on net loans, loans held for sale, and leases were 4.34 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 4.55 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 4.46 percent for the third quarter of 2021, while yields on total interest earning assets were 3.11 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 3.70 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 3.15 percent for the third quarter of 2021. The average cost of deposits was 0.17 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 0.38 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 0.24 percent for the third quarter of 2021.
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 included $16.4 million in accretion income related to acquired loans and leases. This accretion income added approximately 19 basis points to the net interest margin and 28 basis points to the yield on loans and leases for the fourth quarter of 2021. This compares to net accretion income of $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and net accretion income of $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2021.
Balance Sheet Activity
Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased $11.9 billion to $26.9 billion during the fourth quarter of 2021 while deposits and customer repos increased $16.3 billion to $40.5 billion. Legacy Cadence loans and leases, net of unearned income, totaled $11.5 billion at October 29, 2021 while deposits and customer repos totaled $16.4 billion. On December 3, 2021, the company completed the previously announced divestiture of seven bank branches with approximately $40 million in loans and approximately $417 million in deposits. Excluding the impact of acquired and divested balances, net organic loan growth for the combined company for the fourth quarter totaled approximately $400 million, or 6 percent annualized, while deposit and customer repo balances declined approximately $470 million on an organic basis. The decline in deposit account balances in the fourth quarter was driven primarily by routine volatility in large municipal deposit accounts.
Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses
Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 reflected a provision for credit losses of $133.6 million, compared with $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and a negative provision for credit losses of $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. The provision for the fourth quarter of 2021 includes $132.1 million associated with day one accounting provision required for loans and unfunded commitments acquired during the quarter from the Cadence merger. Net recoveries for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $4.8 million, or 0.08 percent of net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net charge-offs of $11.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and net recoveries of $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses was $446.4 million, or 1.66 percent of net loans and leases, at December 31, 2021, compared with $244.4 million, or 1.63 percent of net loans and leases, at December 31, 2020, and $260.3 million, or 1.74 percent of net loans and leases, at September 30, 2021.
Total non-performing assets were $186.8 million, or 0.39 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2021, compared with $132.6 million, or 0.55 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2020, and $100.3 million, or 0.36 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2021. Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets was $33.0 million at December 31, 2021, compared with $11.4 million at December 31, 2020 and $16.5 million at September 30, 2021.
Noninterest Revenue
Noninterest revenue was $103.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $78.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $84.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. These results include a positive mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation adjustment of $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with a positive MSR valuation adjustment of $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and a positive MSR valuation adjustment of $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Valuation adjustments in the MSR asset are driven primarily by fluctuations in interest rates period over period.
Insurance commission revenue was $32.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $29.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $35.8 million for the third quarter of 2021. While fourth quarter commission revenue is adversely impacted by policy renewal seasonality, commission revenue continues to benefit from a firm premium rate market. Mortgage production and servicing revenue was $8.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $19.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $11.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Mortgage origination volume for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $817.7 million, compared with $845.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $788.9 million for the third quarter of 2021. Mortgage revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was adversely impacted by seasonality in the mortgage pipeline as well as declines in refinance activity associated with rising interest rates. Wealth management revenue was $16.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $6.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. Wealth management revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 includes additional revenue associated with legacy Cadence trust services and Linscomb & Williams.
Credit card, debit card and merchant fee revenue was $12.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $10.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $11.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Deposit service charge revenue was $16.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $10.3 million for the third quarter of 2021. Other noninterest revenue was $15.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $289.2 million, compared with $167.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $179.9 million for the third quarter of 2021. Salaries and employee benefits expense was $149.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $97.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $113.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Occupancy and equipment expense was $26.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $17.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $19.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Data processing and software expense was $24.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $15.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $16.8 million for the third quarter of 2021. Other noninterest expense was $39.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $29.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $23.0 million for the third quarter of 2021.
Adjusted noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $239.1 million, compared with $161.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $174.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted noninterest expense excludes merger expense included as a separate line item on the income statement as well as incremental merger related expenses that are included in the respective expense categories. Merger expenses represent costs to complete the merger with no future benefit, while incremental merger related expenses represent costs to complete the merger for which the entity receives a future benefit. Merger expense was $44.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Merger expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was comprised primarily of advisor fees, legal fees, and compensation related items. Incremental merger related expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $4.6 million that included primarily employee retention expense. Adjusted noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 also excluded a charge of $0.7 million in accordance with ASC 715 "Compensation – Retirement Benefits" to reflect the settlement accounting impact of elevated lump sum retirement pension payouts in 2021. Similar charges were recorded for the fourth quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2021 of $5.8 million and $2.4 million, respectively.
Capital Management
The Company's ratio of shareholders' equity to assets was 11.01 percent at December 31, 2021, compared with 11.72 percent at December 31, 2020 and 10.77 percent at September 30, 2021. The ratio of tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets was 7.54 percent at December 31, 2021, compared with 7.54 percent at December 31, 2020 and 6.82 percent at September 30, 2021.
During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 4,257,526 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $30.66 pursuant to its share repurchase program, which completed the repurchase of the full 6 million shares authorized under the program for 2021. On December 8, 2021, the Company announced a new share repurchase program, pursuant to which the Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an aggregate of 10 million shares of Company common stock, which commenced January 3, 2022 and will expire December 30, 2022.
Estimated regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2021 included Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 10.81 percent, Tier 1 capital of 11.29 percent, Total risk-based capital of 13.44 percent, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 9.90 percent.
Summary
Rollins added, "As we move into the New Year, excitement and optimism among our teammates is at an all-time high. Today's public unveiling of our new logo is a significant milestone on our journey of creating the new Cadence Bank. Our new visual identity mirrors the strategic union of our companies and reflects how we are working together to best serve our customers and communities, delivering a comprehensive and balanced set of financial solutions. This new logo is the first component of our new brand, and we'll be unveiling other parts of our entire brand identity in the coming months. For now, we can look to this new logo as another way for us to unite together in our shared commitment to the new Cadence Bank."
Rollins concluded, "Our bankers are calling on customers and winning new business, which is clearly reflected in our fourth quarter organic growth totals. Our insurance team had a record year in 2021 as they continue to capitalize on a firm insurance premium market. Other teams, including mortgage, wealth management, and treasury management, are working diligently to grow revenue and take advantage of cross selling opportunities created by a much larger combined customer base. Our back office and operational support teams continue to focus on the integration process as well as helping identify and realize the cost savings associated with the transaction. Our board and management team are excited about the future of the new Cadence Bank and committed to continuing to drive improved operating performance and shareholder value."
MERGER TRANSACTIONS
Cadence Bancorporation CADE
On October 29, 2021, the Company completed the merger with Cadence Bancorporation, the parent company of Cadence Bank N.A., (collectively referred to as legacy Cadence), pursuant to which legacy Cadence was merged with and into the Company (the Cadence Merger). Legacy Cadence operated 99 full-service banking offices in the southeast. As of October 29, 2021, legacy Cadence reported total assets of $18.8 billion, total loans of $11.6 billion and total deposits of $16.3 billion. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, each legacy Cadence shareholder received 0.70 shares of the Company's common stock in exchange for each share of Cadence common stock they held. In addition, legacy Cadence paid a one-time special dividend of $1.25 per share on October 28, 2021. In connection with the closing, the Company changed its name from "BancorpSouth Bank" to "Cadence Bank" and also changed its NYSE ticker symbol from "BXS" to "CADE". For more information regarding the Cadence Merger, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on October 29, 2021. The purchase accounting for this transaction is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.
FNS Bancshares, Inc.
On May 1, 2021, the Company completed the merger with FNS Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of FNB Bank, (collectively referred to as FNS), pursuant to which FNS was merged with and into the Company. FNS operated 17 full-service banking offices in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. The merger expanded the Company's presence in Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties in Alabama and the Chattanooga, Tennessee-Georgia and Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee metropolitan statistical areas. As of May 1, 2021, FNS reported total assets of $826.6 million, total loans of $464.7 million and total deposits of $720.7 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 2,975,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $18.0 million in cash for all outstanding shares of FNS. For more information regarding this transaction, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on May 3, 2021. The purchase accounting for this transaction is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.
National United Bancshares, Inc.
On May 1, 2021, the Company completed the merger with National United Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of National United, (collectively referred to as National United), pursuant to which National United was merged with and into the Company. National United operated 6 full-service banking offices in the Killeen-Temple, Texas; Waco, Texas; and Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas metropolitan statistical areas. As of May 1, 2021, National United reported total assets of $817.3 million, total loans of $434.6 million and total deposits of $742.9 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 3,110,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $33.25 million in cash for all outstanding shares of National United. For more information regarding this transaction, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on May 3, 2021. The purchase accounting for this transaction is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.
Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios
This news release presents certain financial measures and ratios that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 25 of this news release.
Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on January 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). This conference call will be an interactive session between management and analysts. Interested parties may listen to this live conference call via Internet webcast by accessing http://ir.cadencebank.com/events. The webcast will also be available in archived format at the same address.
About Cadence Bank
Cadence Bank CADE is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $48 billion in assets and more than 400 branch locations across the South, Midwest and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this news release are not statements of historical fact and constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "aspire," "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "foresee," "goal," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "project," "projection," "predict," "prospect," "potential," "roadmap," "seek," "should," "target," "will," and "would," or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, discussions regarding general economic, interest rate, real estate market, competitive, employment, and credit market conditions, including the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (including any variant of the COVID-19 virus) on the Company's business; the Company's assets; business; cash flows; financial condition; liquidity; prospects; results of operations; deposit and customer repo growth; interest and fee-based revenue; capital resources; capital metrics; efficiency ratio; valuation of mortgage servicing rights; net income; net interest revenue; non-interest revenue; net interest margin; interest expense; non-interest expense; earnings per share; interest rate sensitivity; interest rate risk; balance sheet and liquidity management; off-balance sheet arrangements; fair value determinations; asset quality; credit quality; credit losses; provision and allowance for credit losses, impairments, charge-offs, recoveries and changes in loan volumes; investment securities portfolio yields and values; ability to manage the impact of pandemics, natural disasters and other force majeure events; adoption and use of critical accounting policies; adoption and implementation of new accounting standards and their effect on the Company's financial results and the Company's financial reporting; utilization of non-GAAP financial metrics; declaration and payment of dividends; ability to pay dividends or coupons on the Company's 5.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, or the 4.125% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due November 20, 2029; mortgage origination volume; mortgage servicing and production revenue; insurance commission revenue; implementation and execution of cost savings initiatives; ability to successfully litigate, resolve or otherwise dispense with threatened, pending, ongoing and future litigation and governmental, administrative and investigatory matters; ability to successfully complete pending or future acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic growth opportunities and initiatives; ability to successfully obtain regulatory approval for acquisitions and other growth initiatives; ability to successfully integrate and manage acquisitions; opportunities and efforts to grow market share; reputation; ability to compete with other financial institutions; ability to recruit and retain key employees and personnel; access to capital markets; availability of capital; investments in the securities of other financial institutions; and ability to operate the Company's regulatory compliance programs in accordance with applicable law.
Forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, the Company's management at the time such statements were made. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the Company's control and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, potential delays or other problems in implementing and executing the Company's growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including delays in obtaining regulatory or other necessary approvals or the failure to realize any anticipated benefits or synergies from any acquisitions or growth strategies; the risks of changes in interest rates and their effects on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; the impact of inflation on consumers; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses, fair value for loans and other real estate owned; changes in real estate values; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Company's credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits or to retain or grow loans; the ability to grow additional interest and fee income or to control noninterest expense; the potential impact of the proposed phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Company's net interest margin; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; changes in legal, financial and/or regulatory requirements; recently enacted and potential legislation and regulatory actions and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory actions, including those actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act"), the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act (the "Economic Aid Act") and any related rules and regulations; changes in U.S. Government monetary and fiscal policy; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the enforcement efforts of federal and state bank regulators; possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements and other outcomes of pending, ongoing and future litigation and governmental, administrative and investigatory matters (including litigation or actions arising from the Company's participation in and administration of programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (including, among other things, the PPP loan programs authorized by the CARES Act and the Economic Aid Act); the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of failure in, or breach of, the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom the Company does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Company or the Company's customers; natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; the adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including the magnitude and duration of the pandemic, and the effect of actions taken to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, the Company's employees, the Company's customers, the global economy and the financial markets; international or political instability; impairment of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; losses of key employees and personnel; adoption of new accounting standards, or changes in existing standards; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or Cadence in respect of the Cadence Merger; the ability of the Company and Cadence to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the Cadence Merger; the risk that any announcements relating to the Cadence Merger could have adverse effects on the market price of the capital stock of the combined company; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the Cadence Merger will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where the combined company does business; the possibility that the Cadence Merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the Cadence Merger within the expected timeframes or at all and to successfully integrate Cadence's operations and those of the Company; such integration may be more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the Cadence Merger may be lower than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Cadence Merger; the combined company's success in executing its business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the dilution caused by the Company's issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the Cadence Merger and other factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's press and news releases, periodic and current reports and other filings the Company files with the FDIC.
The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with those factors that are set forth from time to time in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the FDIC, including those factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Part II-Item 1A. Risk Factors" and in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, if one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this section.
Cadence Bank
Selected Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Mar-21
Dec-20
Dec-21
Dec-20
Earnings Summary:
Interest revenue
$ 290,626
$ 199,511
$ 199,129
$ 192,783
$ 199,287
$ 882,049
$ 799,493
Interest expense
19,414
17,967
18,947
19,994
22,351
76,322
108,526
Net interest revenue
271,212
181,544
180,182
172,789
176,936
805,727
690,967
Provision (release) for credit losses
133,562
(7,000)
11,500
-
5,794
138,062
89,044
Net interest revenue, after provision
for credit losses
137,650
188,544
168,682
172,789
171,142
667,665
601,923
Noninterest revenue
103,854
84,420
101,943
87,936
78,826
378,153
336,504
Noninterest expense
289,194
179,889
173,984
155,823
167,117
798,890
650,882
(Loss) Income before income taxes
(47,690)
93,075
96,641
104,902
82,851
246,928
287,545
Income tax expense (benefit)
(13,033)
20,350
21,102
23,347
14,046
51,766
59,494
Net (loss) income
$ (34,657)
$ 72,725
$ 75,539
$ 81,555
$ 68,805
$ 195,162
$ 228,051
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
9,488
9,488
Net (loss) income available to common shareholders
$ (37,029)
$ 70,353
$ 73,167
$ 79,183
$ 66,433
$ 185,674
$ 218,563
Balance Sheet - Period End Balances
Total assets
$ 47,684,751
$ 28,060,496
$ 27,612,365
$ 25,802,497
$ 24,081,194
$ 47,684,751
$ 24,081,194
Total earning assets
43,503,089
25,572,354
25,129,873
23,542,657
21,792,725
43,503,089
21,792,725
Total securities
15,606,470
10,053,372
9,084,111
7,640,268
6,231,006
15,606,470
6,231,006
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
26,882,988
14,991,245
15,004,039
15,038,808
15,022,479
26,882,988
15,022,479
Allowance for credit losses
446,415
260,276
265,720
241,117
244,422
446,415
244,422
Net book value of acquired loans (included in
loans and leases above)
11,968,278
1,426,266
1,646,031
1,023,252
1,160,267
11,968,278
1,160,267
Paycheck protection program (PPP) loans
(included in loans and leases above)
50,008
32,771
167,144
1,146,000
975,421
50,008
975,421
Remaining loan mark on acquired loans
77,711
9,863
13,037
10,069
13,886
77,711
13,886
Total deposits
39,817,673
23,538,711
22,838,486
21,173,186
19,846,441
39,817,673
19,846,441
Total deposits and securities sold under
agreement to repurchase
40,504,861
24,243,834
23,521,621
21,833,671
20,484,156
40,504,861
20,484,156
Long-term debt
3,742
4,082
4,189
4,295
4,402
3,742
4,402
Subordinated debt securities
493,669
307,776
307,601
297,425
297,250
493,669
297,250
Total shareholders' equity
5,247,987
3,023,257
3,069,574
2,825,198
2,822,477
5,247,987
2,822,477
Common shareholders' equity
5,080,994
2,856,264
2,902,581
2,658,205
2,655,484
5,080,994
2,655,484
Balance Sheet - Average Balances
Total assets
$ 40,995,513
$ 27,616,585
$ 26,666,296
$ 24,545,560
$ 23,660,503
$ 29,994,648
$ 22,723,386
Total earning assets
37,210,403
25,220,602
24,211,759
22,346,075
21,497,938
27,282,382
20,616,184
Total securities
12,954,547
9,539,814
8,067,109
6,606,027
5,820,425
9,309,947
5,010,378
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
22,745,093
14,915,728
15,470,539
15,029,076
15,219,402
17,055,429
14,984,356
PPP loans (included in loans and leases above)
48,206
73,783
973,036
1,062,423
1,139,959
535,308
830,467
Total deposits
34,759,687
23,162,450
22,385,883
20,472,080
19,600,863
25,228,601
18,559,655
Total deposits and securities sold under
agreement to repurchase
35,479,807
23,914,986
23,092,969
21,123,774
20,272,881
25,936,769
19,194,697
Long-term debt
3,844
4,168
4,714
4,378
4,488
4,274
4,644
Subordinated debt securities
437,321
307,671
304,056
297,318
297,145
336,896
296,882
Total shareholders' equity
4,508,594
3,058,307
2,954,834
2,813,001
2,774,589
3,337,575
2,725,545
Common shareholders' equity
4,341,601
2,891,314
2,787,841
2,646,008
2,607,596
3,170,582
2,558,545
Nonperforming Assets:
Non-accrual loans and leases
$ 122,104
$ 59,622
$ 61,664
$ 73,142
$ 96,378
$ 122,104
$ 96,378
Loans and leases 90+ days past due,
still accruing
24,784
17,012
15,386
21,208
14,320
24,784
14,320
Restructured loans and leases, still accruing
6,903
7,165
7,368
6,971
10,475
6,903
10,475
Non-performing loans (NPLs)
153,791
83,799
84,418
101,321
121,173
153,791
121,173
Other real estate owned and other repossessed
assets
33,021
16,515
17,333
9,351
11,395
33,021
11,395
Non-performing assets (NPAs)
$ 186,812
$ 100,314
$ 101,751
$ 110,672
$ 132,568
$ 186,812
$ 132,568
Cadence Bank
Selected Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Mar-21
Dec-20
Dec-21
Dec-20
Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Return on average assets
(0.34%)
1.04%
1.14%
1.35%
1.16%
0.65%
1.00%
Adjusted return on average assets-excluding MSR*
1.01
1.09
1.40
1.28
1.23
1.17
1.09
Return on average common shareholders' equity
(3.38)
9.65
10.53
12.14
10.14
5.86
8.54
Adjusted return on average common shareholders'
equity-excluding MSR*
9.33
10.06
13.04
11.47
10.80
10.75
9.27
Return on average tangible common equity*
(4.71)
14.85
16.08
18.46
15.54
8.66
13.22
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity-
excluding MSR*
12.99
15.48
19.92
17.44
16.56
15.90
14.35
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets*
0.83
1.24
1.63
1.73
1.49
1.28
1.66
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total
average assets*
1.29
1.29
1.80
1.64
1.59
1.48
1.76
Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent
2.90
2.86
2.99
3.15
3.29
2.96
3.36
Net interest rate spread
2.78
2.72
2.83
2.97
3.07
2.82
3.11
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)*
76.94
67.52
61.55
59.64
65.16
67.34
63.18
Adjusted efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent)*
63.98
65.79
57.66
60.74
62.87
62.16
61.33
Loan/deposit ratio
67.52%
63.69%
65.70%
71.03%
75.69%
67.52%
75.69%
Employee FTE
6,595
4,770
4,835
4,546
4,596
6,595
4,596
Credit Quality Ratios:
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans and leases (1)
(0.08%)
(0.05%)
(0.05%)
0.09%
0.29%
(0.03%)
0.18%
Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (1)
2.33
(0.19)
0.30
0.00
0.15
0.81
0.59
ACL to net loans and leases
1.66
1.74
1.77
1.60
1.63
1.66
1.63
ACL to non-performing loans and leases
290.27
310.60
314.77
237.97
201.71
290.27
201.71
ACL to non-performing assets
238.96
259.46
261.15
217.87
184.37
238.96
184.37
Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases
0.57
0.56
0.56
0.67
0.81
0.57
0.81
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.39
0.36
0.37
0.43
0.55
0.39
0.55
Equity Ratios:
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
11.01%
10.77%
11.12%
10.95%
11.72%
11.01%
11.72%
Total common shareholders' equity to total assets
10.66
10.18
10.51
10.30
11.03
10.66
11.03
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets*
7.54
6.82
7.11
7.04
7.54
7.54
7.54
Capital Adequacy:
Common Equity Tier 1 capital (2)
10.81%
10.73%
10.89%
10.97%
10.74%
10.81%
10.74%
Tier 1 capital (2)
11.29
11.63
11.80
11.95
11.74
11.29
11.74
Total capital (2)
13.44
14.27
14.50
14.65
14.48
13.44
14.48
Tier 1 leverage capital (2)
9.90
8.13
8.25
8.59
8.67
9.90
8.67
*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 25, 26, and 27.
(1) Annualized
(2) Estimated for current quarter
Cadence Bank
Selected Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Mar-21
Dec-20
Dec-21
Dec-20
Common Share Data:
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
$ (0.22)
$ 0.65
$ 0.69
$ 0.77
$ 0.65
$ 1.54
$ 2.12
Adjusted earnings per share*
0.63
0.69
0.84
0.78
0.69
2.89
2.20
Adjusted earnings per share- excluding MSR*
0.62
0.68
0.86
0.73
0.69
2.83
2.30
Cash dividends per share
0.200
0.200
0.190
0.190
0.190
0.780
0.745
Book value per share
26.98
26.73
26.72
25.90
25.89
26.98
25.89
Tangible book value per share*
18.45
17.27
17.41
17.08
17.04
18.45
17.04
Market value per share (last)
29.79
29.78
28.33
32.48
27.44
29.79
27.44
Market value per share (high)
32.12
30.55
33.18
35.59
28.54
35.59
31.61
Market value per share (low)
27.25
24.87
27.59
26.95
18.77
24.87
17.21
Market value per share (avg)
30.20
27.89
30.33
30.85
25.26
29.80
23.55
Dividend payout ratio
NM
30.71%
27.43%
24.62%
29.34%
50.65%
35.12%
Adjusted dividend payout ratio - excluding MSR*
32.26%
29.41%
22.09%
26.03%
27.54%
27.56%
32.39%
Total shares outstanding
188,337,658
106,853,316
108,614,595
102,624,818
102,561,480
188,337,658
102,561,480
Average shares outstanding - diluted
164,720,656
108,250,102
105,838,056
102,711,584
102,817,409
120,668,695
103,304,570
Yield/Rate:
(Taxable equivalent basis)
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases
4.34%
4.46%
4.43%
4.53%
4.55%
4.43%
4.66%
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding net
accretion on acquired loans and leases
4.06
4.38
4.35
4.43
4.49
4.28
4.59
Available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
1.17
1.20
1.21
1.32
1.53
1.21
1.75
Tax-exempt
2.54
2.88
2.77
3.52
3.40
2.78
3.85
Short-term, FHLB and other equity investments
0.25
0.20
0.16
0.11
0.13
0.21
0.43
Total interest earning assets and revenue
3.11
3.15
3.31
3.51
3.70
3.24
3.89
Deposits
0.17
0.24
0.27
0.33
0.38
0.24
0.49
Demand - interest bearing
0.21
0.31
0.34
0.40
0.47
0.30
0.61
Savings
0.14
0.09
0.09
0.11
0.15
0.11
0.19
Other time
0.58
0.91
1.00
1.14
1.28
0.88
1.47
Total interest bearing deposits
0.26
0.36
0.41
0.48
0.57
0.36
0.71
Short-term borrowings
0.11
0.10
0.12
0.13
0.16
0.12
0.54
Total interest bearing deposits and short-term
borrowings
0.25
0.35
0.40
0.46
0.55
0.35
0.70
Subordinated debt securities
3.95
4.47
4.47
4.46
4.05
4.29
4.40
Long-term debt
3.79
4.81
4.46
4.88
4.84
3.93
4.87
Total interest bearing liabilities and expense
0.32
0.43
0.47
0.54
0.63
0.43
0.78
Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets
64.18%
66.04%
66.24%
66.87%
65.99%
65.61%
67.17%
Net interest income tax equivalent adjustment
$ 824
$ 446
$ 550
$ 569
$ 709
$ 2,388
$ 2,766
*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 25, 26, and 27.
NM = Not meaningful
Cadence Bank
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Mar-21
Dec-20
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 656,132
$ 301,246
$ 331,873
$ 263,289
$ 284,095
Interest bearing deposits with other banks
and Federal funds sold
638,547
150,778
629,390
336,253
133,273
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
15,606,470
10,053,372
9,084,111
7,640,268
6,231,006
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
26,882,988
14,991,245
15,004,039
15,038,808
15,022,479
Allowance for credit losses
446,415
260,276
265,720
241,117
244,422
Net loans and leases
26,436,573
14,730,969
14,738,319
14,797,691
14,778,057
Loans held for sale
340,175
342,871
403,046
518,352
397,076
Premises and equipment, net
786,426
533,999
533,276
508,508
508,147
Goodwill
1,407,948
958,304
957,474
851,612
851,612
Other identifiable intangibles
198,271
52,235
54,659
53,581
55,899
Bank owned life insurance
597,953
359,740
355,660
335,707
333,264
Other assets
1,016,256
576,982
524,557
497,236
508,765
Total Assets
$ 47,684,751
$ 28,060,496
$ 27,612,365
$ 25,802,497
$ 24,081,194
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$ 13,634,505
$ 7,700,216
$ 7,619,308
$ 6,990,880
$ 6,341,457
Interest bearing
18,727,588
10,285,371
9,671,662
9,067,373
8,524,010
Savings
3,556,079
3,054,756
2,939,958
2,678,276
2,452,059
Time deposits
3,899,501
2,498,368
2,607,558
2,436,657
2,528,915
Total deposits
39,817,673
23,538,711
22,838,486
21,173,186
19,846,441
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
687,188
705,123
683,135
660,485
637,715
Federal funds purchased
and other short-term borrowings
595,000
-
-
-
-
Subordinated debt securities
493,669
307,776
307,601
297,425
297,250
Long-term debt
3,742
4,082
4,189
4,295
4,402
Other liabilities
839,492
481,547
709,380
841,908
472,909
Total Liabilities
42,436,764
25,037,239
24,542,791
22,977,299
21,258,717
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common stock
470,844
267,133
271,536
256,562
256,404
Capital surplus
2,841,998
688,637
730,294
563,481
565,187
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(139,369)
(82,627)
(34,575)
(43,459)
11,923
Retained earnings
1,907,521
1,983,121
1,935,326
1,881,621
1,821,970
Total Shareholders' Equity
5,247,987
3,023,257
3,069,574
2,825,198
2,822,477
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 47,684,751
$ 28,060,496
$ 27,612,365
$ 25,802,497
$ 24,081,194
Cadence Bank
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Mar-21
Dec-20
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 792,315
$ 288,199
$ 365,647
$ 261,519
$ 247,799
Interest bearing deposits with other banks
and Federal funds sold
1,253,722
495,982
302,845
412,313
171,650
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
12,954,547
9,539,814
8,067,109
6,606,027
5,820,425
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
22,745,093
14,915,728
15,470,539
15,029,076
15,219,402
Allowance for credit losses
404,578
264,067
245,095
242,935
247,049
Net loans and leases
22,340,515
14,651,661
15,225,444
14,786,141
14,972,353
Loans held for sale
220,766
242,422
361,999
289,755
277,600
Premises and equipment, net
690,031
534,071
526,960
508,551
508,053
Goodwill
1,115,502
957,899
910,448
851,612
852,472
Other identifiable intangibles
106,559
53,567
52,564
54,876
54,858
Bank owned life insurance
517,511
357,429
348,378
333,837
332,543
Other assets
1,004,045
495,541
504,902
440,929
422,750
Total Assets
$40,995,513
$27,616,585
$26,666,296
$24,545,560
$23,660,503
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$12,047,637
$ 7,579,513
$ 7,367,832
$ 6,484,703
$ 6,391,006
Interest bearing
15,811,268
10,027,346
9,598,550
8,956,420
8,268,528
Savings
3,374,243
3,001,406
2,851,113
2,550,095
2,386,034
Time deposits
3,526,539
2,554,185
2,568,388
2,480,862
2,555,295
Total deposits
34,759,687
23,162,450
22,385,883
20,472,080
19,600,863
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
720,120
752,536
707,086
651,694
672,018
Federal funds purchased
and other short-term borrowings
7,554
8,706
3,901
1,500
3,893
Subordinated debt securities
437,321
307,671
304,056
297,318
297,145
Long-term debt
3,844
4,168
4,714
4,378
4,488
Other liabilities
558,393
322,747
305,822
305,589
307,507
Total Liabilities
36,486,919
24,558,278
23,711,462
21,732,559
20,885,914
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common stock
404,522
270,098
266,676
256,536
256,422
Capital surplus
2,139,357
717,022
674,949
563,529
568,343
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(103,554)
(35,408)
(30,614)
(5,090)
12,432
Retained earnings
1,901,276
1,939,602
1,876,830
1,831,033
1,770,399
Total Shareholders' Equity
4,508,594
3,058,307
2,954,834
2,813,001
2,774,589
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$40,995,513
$27,616,585
$26,666,296
$24,545,560
$23,660,503
Cadence Bank
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Loss)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year to Date
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Mar-21
Dec-20
Dec-21
Dec-20
INTEREST REVENUE:
Loans and leases
$ 249,614
$ 168,066
$ 171,305
$ 169,195
$ 174,072
$ 758,180
$ 700,065
Available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
37,258
28,617
23,983
21,192
21,895
111,050
85,466
Tax-exempt
1,608
490
676
687
760
3,461
3,984
Loans held for sale
1,324
2,076
3,040
1,595
2,504
8,035
8,357
Other
822
262
125
114
56
1,323
1,621
Total interest revenue
290,626
199,511
199,129
192,783
199,287
882,049
799,493
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest bearing demand
8,485
7,723
8,247
8,796
9,766
33,251
47,692
Savings
1,203
672
626
700
872
3,201
4,117
Other time
5,139
5,861
6,428
6,966
8,189
24,394
38,940
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreement to repurchase
200
204
206
203
276
813
2,282
Short-term and long-term debt
37
42
44
45
47
168
2,430
Subordinated debt
4,351
3,463
3,387
3,269
3,201
14,470
13,063
Other
(1)
2
9
15
-
25
2
Total interest expense
19,414
17,967
18,947
19,994
22,351
76,322
108,526
Net interest revenue
271,212
181,544
180,182
172,789
176,936
805,727
690,967
Provision (release) for credit losses
133,562
(7,000)
11,500
-
5,794
138,062
89,044
Net interest revenue, after provision for
credit losses
137,650
188,544
168,682
172,789
171,142
667,665
601,923
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Mortgage banking
10,580
13,058
9,105
25,310
20,129
58,053
86,253
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
12,843
11,428
11,589
9,659
10,053
45,519
38,247
Deposit service charges
16,336
10,324
8,849
8,477
9,708
43,986
37,929
Security (losses) gains, net
(378)
(195)
96
82
63
(395)
58
Insurance commissions
32,637
35,773
36,106
30,667
29,815
135,183
125,286
Wealth management
16,352
7,147
7,543
8,465
6,751
39,507
26,213
Gain on sale of PPP loans
-
-
21,572
-
-
21,572
-
Other
15,484
6,885
7,083
5,276
2,307
34,728
22,518
Total noninterest revenue
103,854
84,420
101,943
87,936
78,826
378,153
336,504
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
149,599
112,968
108,188
101,060
97,215
471,815
417,809
Occupancy and equipment
26,885
18,977
18,154
17,378
17,760
81,394
70,341
Data processing and software
24,838
16,799
15,911
15,537
15,281
73,085
58,170
Merger expense
44,843
3,442
9,962
1,649
212
59,896
5,345
Deposit insurance assessments
3,278
2,330
1,638
1,455
1,696
8,701
6,726
Pension settlement expense
651
2,400
-
-
5,846
3,051
5,846
Other
39,100
22,973
20,131
18,744
29,107
100,948
86,645
Total noninterest expense
289,194
179,889
173,984
155,823
167,117
798,890
650,882
(Loss) Income before income taxes
(47,690)
93,075
96,641
104,902
82,851
246,928
287,545
Income tax (benefit) expense
(13,033)
20,350
21,102
23,347
14,046
51,766
59,494
Net (loss) income
$ (34,657)
$ 72,725
$ 75,539
$ 81,555
$ 68,805
$ 195,162
$ 228,051
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
9,488
9,488
Net (loss) income available to common
shareholders
$ (37,029)
$ 70,353
$ 73,167
$ 79,183
$ 66,433
$ 185,674
$ 218,563
Net (loss) income per common share: Diluted
$ (0.22)
$ 0.65
$ 0.69
$ 0.77
$ 0.65
$ 1.54
$ 2.12
Cadence Bank
Selected Loan Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Mar-21
Dec-20
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 7,847,473
$ 2,210,287
$ 2,271,370
$ 3,102,082
$ 2,918,192
Owner occupied
3,567,746
2,611,777
2,623,500
2,598,166
2,599,121
Total commercial and industrial
11,415,219
4,822,064
4,894,870
5,700,248
5,517,313
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
2,924,343
1,797,559
1,926,421
1,707,800
1,728,682
Income producing
4,924,369
3,443,967
3,323,883
3,127,510
3,211,434
Total commercial real estate
7,848,712
5,241,526
5,250,304
4,835,310
4,940,116
Consumer
Residential mortgages
7,311,306
4,698,328
4,617,155
4,309,000
4,356,338
Other consumer
307,751
229,327
241,710
194,250
208,712
Total consumer
7,619,057
4,927,655
4,858,865
4,503,250
4,565,050
Total loans and leases, net of unearned
$26,882,988
$14,991,245
$15,004,039
$15,038,808
$ 15,022,479
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:
Nonaccrual Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 33,690
$ 13,170
$ 10,941
$ 9,724
$ 13,071
Owner occupied
22,058
13,738
13,156
17,312
20,796
Total commercial and industrial
55,748
26,908
24,097
27,036
33,867
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
5,568
3,292
2,582
8,494
9,738
Income producing
16,086
8,403
13,483
12,838
16,249
Total commercial real estate
21,654
11,695
16,065
21,332
25,987
Consumer
Residential mortgages
44,180
20,821
21,218
24,382
35,608
Other consumer
522
198
284
392
916
Total consumer
44,702
21,019
21,502
24,774
36,524
Total nonaccrual loans and leases
$ 122,104
$ 59,622
$ 61,664
$ 73,142
$ 96,378
Loans and Leases 90+ Days Past Due, Still
Accruing:
24,784
17,012
15,386
21,208
14,320
Restructured Loans and Leases, Still Accruing
6,903
7,165
7,368
6,971
10,475
Total non-performing loans and leases
$ 153,791
$ 83,799
$ 84,418
$ 101,321
$ 121,173
OTHER REAL ESTATE OWNED AND
OTHER REPOSSESSED ASSETS
33,021
16,515
17,333
9,351
11,395
Total Non-performing Assets
$ 186,812
$ 100,314
$ 101,751
$ 110,672
$ 132,568
Additions to Nonaccrual Loans and Leases
During the Quarter (excluding acquisitions)
$ 22,158
$ 19,858
$ 16,005
$ 10,029
$ 11,087
Cadence Bank
Selected Loan Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Mar-21
Dec-20
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 260,276
$ 265,720
$ 241,117
$ 244,422
$ 250,624
Loans and leases charged-off:
Commercial and industrial
(2,712)
(1,488)
(1,882)
(3,043)
(5,666)
Commercial real estate
(586)
(131)
(623)
(1,285)
(4,907)
Consumer
(2,342)
(1,694)
(1,357)
(1,578)
(2,459)
Total loans charged-off
(5,640)
(3,313)
(3,862)
(5,906)
(13,032)
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
7,835
3,787
3,061
1,211
842
Commercial real estate
1,047
646
1,291
109
118
Consumer
1,521
936
1,310
1,281
870
Total recoveries
10,403
-
5,369
-
5,662
-
2,601
1,830
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
4,763
2,056
1,800
(3,305)
(11,202)
Initial allowance on loans purchased with
credit deterioration
62,321
-
12,803
-
-
Provision:
Loans and leases acquired during the quarter
119,055
-
11,500
-
-
Provision (release) for credit losses related to loans
and leases
-
(7,500)
(1,500)
-
5,000
Total provision for loans and leases
119,055
(7,500)
10,000
-
5,000
Balance, end of period
$ 446,415
$ 260,276
$ 265,720
$ 241,117
$ 244,422
Average loans and leases, net of unearned, for period
$ 22,745,093
$ 14,915,728
$ 15,470,539
$ 15,029,076
$ 15,219,402
Ratio: Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans
and leases (annualized)
(0.08%)
(0.05%)
(0.05%)
0.09%
0.29%
RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS**
Balance, beginning of period
$ 9,044
$ 8,544
$ 7,044
$ 7,044
$ 6,250
Provision for unfunded commitments for loans
acquired during the quarter
13,007
-
-
-
-
Provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments
1,500
500
1,500
-
794
Balance, end of period
$ 23,551
$ 9,044
$ 8,544
$ 7,044
$ 7,044
**The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the balance sheet.
Cadence Bank
Selected Loan Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2021
Purchased
Credit
Special
Deteriorated
Pass
Mention
Substandard
Doubtful
Impaired
(Loss)
Total
LOAN PORTFOLIO BY
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 7,655,502
$ 43,009
$ 103,134
$ 153
$ 5,350
$ 40,325
$ 7,847,473
Owner occupied
3,484,116
3,440
55,247
-
11,229
13,714
3,567,746
Total commercial and industrial
11,139,618
46,449
158,381
153
16,579
54,039
11,415,219
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and
development
2,884,673
441
31,263
-
3,765
4,201
2,924,343
Income producing
4,686,699
28,964
174,936
-
3,810
29,960
4,924,369
Total commercial real estate
7,571,372
29,405
206,199
-
7,575
34,161
7,848,712
Consumer
Residential mortgages
7,196,106
990
110,429
2,560
1,047
174
7,311,306
Other consumer
300,175
-
7,381
137
-
58
307,751
Total consumer
7,496,281
990
117,810
2,697
1,047
232
7,619,057
Total loans and leases, net of unearned
$ 26,207,271
$ 76,844
$ 482,390
$ 2,850
$ 25,201
$ 88,432
$ 26,882,988
September 30, 2021
Purchased
Credit
Special
Deteriorated
Pass
Mention
Substandard
Doubtful
Impaired
(Loss)
Total
LOAN PORTFOLIO BY
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 2,163,197
$ 1,691
$ 32,847
$ 161
$ 5,150
$ 7,241
$ 2,210,287
Owner occupied
2,541,433
-
55,874
-
9,582
4,888
2,611,777
Total commercial and industrial
4,704,630
1,691
88,721
161
14,732
12,129
4,822,064
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and
development
1,752,717
-
36,992
-
1,209
6,641
1,797,559
Income producing
3,280,770
-
154,459
-
4,934
3,804
3,443,967
Total commercial real estate
5,033,487
-
191,451
-
6,143
10,445
5,241,526
Consumer
Residential mortgages
4,627,217
-
69,113
-
1,817
181
4,698,328
Other consumer
221,621
-
7,644
-
-
62
229,327
Total consumer
4,848,838
-
76,757
-
1,817
243
4,927,655
Total loans
$ 14,586,955
$ 1,691
$ 356,929
$ 161
$ 22,692
$ 22,817
$ 14,991,245
Cadence Bank
Geographical Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2021
Alabama
Tennessee
and
and
Florida
Arkansas
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Georgia
Texas
Other
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 750,919
$ 155,279
$ 294,943
$ 505,212
$ 69,959
$ 724,290
$ 3,627,559
$ 1,719,312
$ 7,847,473
Owner occupied
539,409
220,571
233,726
675,010
78,587
427,493
1,286,591
106,359
3,567,746
Total commercial and industrial
1,290,328
375,850
528,669
1,180,222
148,546
1,151,783
4,914,150
1,825,671
11,415,219
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and
development
295,534
67,950
51,240
214,688
30,515
482,721
1,570,378
211,317
2,924,343
Income producing
719,156
289,039
218,860
670,656
209,986
984,992
1,686,124
145,556
4,924,369
Total commercial real estate
1,014,690
356,989
270,100
885,344
240,501
1,467,713
3,256,502
356,873
7,848,712
Consumer
Residential mortgages
1,495,780
363,519
417,813
1,039,206
148,182
838,440
2,897,122
111,244
7,311,306
Other consumer
40,395
11,475
9,383
58,629
905
23,116
79,076
84,772
307,751
Total consumer
1,536,175
374,994
427,196
1,097,835
149,087
861,556
2,976,198
196,016
7,619,057
Total loans and leases, net of unearned
$3,841,193
$1,107,833
$1,225,965
$3,163,401
$538,134
$3,481,052
$11,146,850
$ 2,378,560
$ 26,882,988
Loan growth, excluding loans acquired
during the quarter (annualized)
(5.11%)
(9.13%)
(12.84%)
(1.94%)
11.12%
8.92%
18.63%
(11.22%)
5.83%
Cadence Bank
Noninterest Revenue and Expense
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Mar-21
Dec-20
Dec-21
Dec-20
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR Hedge
market value adjustment
$ 7,963
$ 11,009
$ 11,013
$ 17,929
$ 19,917
$ 47,914
$ 99,067
MSR and MSR Hedge market value adjustment
2,617
2,049
(1,908)
7,381
212
10,139
(12,814)
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
12,843
11,428
11,589
9,659
10,053
45,519
38,247
Deposit service charges
16,336
10,324
8,849
8,477
9,708
43,986
37,929
Securities (losses) gains, net
(378)
(195)
96
82
63
(395)
58
Insurance commissions
32,637
35,773
36,106
30,667
29,815
135,183
125,286
Trust income
7,892
4,735
4,434
5,129
4,046
22,190
16,025
Annuity fees
435
50
50
51
53
586
215
Brokerage commissions and fees
8,025
2,362
3,059
3,285
2,652
16,731
9,973
Gain on sale of PPP loans
-
-
21,572
-
-
21,572
-
Bank-owned life insurance
3,098
4,217
1,845
2,020
2,425
11,180
8,181
Other miscellaneous income
12,386
2,668
5,238
3,256
(118)
23,548
14,337
Total noninterest revenue
$103,854
$ 84,420
$101,943
$ 87,936
$ 78,826
$ 378,153
$ 336,504
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
$149,599
$112,968
$108,188
$101,060
$ 97,215
$ 471,815
$ 417,809
Occupancy, net of rental income
19,477
13,443
13,187
12,814
13,004
58,921
51,655
Equipment
7,408
5,534
4,967
4,564
4,756
22,473
18,686
Deposit insurance assessments
3,278
2,330
1,638
1,455
1,696
8,701
6,726
Pension settlement expense
651
2,400
-
-
5,846
3,051
5,846
Advertising
2,721
988
783
1,004
899
5,496
3,742
Foreclosed property expense
689
2,189
649
1,021
2,122
4,548
4,074
Telecommunications
1,725
1,600
1,517
1,398
1,448
6,240
5,883
Public relations
2,365
1,166
1,012
741
897
5,284
3,166
Data processing
15,606
11,297
11,024
10,424
9,980
48,351
38,796
Computer software
9,232
5,502
4,887
5,113
5,301
24,734
19,374
Amortization of intangibles
5,473
2,424
2,401
2,318
2,499
12,616
9,605
Legal
1,282
814
774
1,166
1,474
4,036
3,431
Merger expense
44,843
3,442
9,962
1,649
212
59,896
5,345
Postage and shipping
1,772
1,414
1,317
1,547
1,418
6,050
5,256
Other miscellaneous expense
23,073
12,378
11,678
9,549
18,350
56,678
51,488
Total noninterest expense
$289,194
$179,889
$173,984
$155,823
$ 167,117
$ 798,890
$ 650,882
INSURANCE COMMISSIONS:
Property and casualty commissions
$ 23,640
$ 26,413
$ 26,040
$ 21,949
$ 21,304
$ 98,042
$ 90,254
Life and health commissions
6,459
6,543
7,130
6,494
5,915
26,626
24,933
Risk management income
699
676
611
613
829
2,599
2,510
Other
1,839
2,141
2,325
1,611
1,767
7,916
7,589
Total insurance commissions
$ 32,637
$ 35,773
$ 36,106
$ 30,667
$ 29,815
$ 135,183
$ 125,286
Cadence Bank
Average Balances and Yields
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/