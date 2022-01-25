ROLLINS, INC. ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. ROL, a premier global consumer and commercial services company announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.10 per share payable March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2022.
About Rollins
Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com, www.pestdefense.com, www.clarkpest.com, www.callnorthwest.com, www.mccallservice.com, www.trutechinc.com, www.crittercontrol.com, www.westernpest.com, www.walthamservices.com, www.opcpest.com, www.indfumco.com, www.permatreat.com, www.cranepestcontrol.com, www.missquito.com, www.orkincanada.ca, www.orkinau.com, www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk, www.aardwolfpestkare.com, and www.rollins.com. You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.
