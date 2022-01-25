Michael Tinholme And a Band of All-Star Greats Pay Tribute to David Bowie on his new Record "SINGLED OUT"

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Artist: Michael Tinholme
Title: Lady Stardust-From the CD "Singled Out"
Lead Singles: Lady Stardust-A Tribute & Brother Can You Spare a Dime
Release: 05/01/22
F.F.O: David Bowie, Rolling Stones, The WHO
PRIVATE 'LADY STARDUST' SINGLE LINK
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1svdxHgeILuykEDVgm6kF2ceO_7I4qA0O/view?usp=sharing
Singled Out as one of today's most moving and entertaining artists!
Singer Michael Tinholme brings together the most celebrated musicians to pay tribute to David Bowie
A triumphant and emotional solo by Mike Garson, David Bowie's piano man himself, and saxophonist Brandon Fields. Bowie fans everywhere are going to marvel at Mike Garson's moving piano tribute.
From Michael Tinholme
Singer, Songwriter and International Recording Artist
Backed by a band of Musical Legends performing at their very best
"SINGLED OUT" delivers from the first track to the last
13 Great Songs with 3 Tinholme Originals.
Joining Michael Tinholme on 'SINGLED OUT' Are Mike Garson, guitarist Mike Miller (Bette Midler, Quincey Jones), the acclaimed drummer Gary Novak (Alanis Morrisette, Natalie Cole), legendary guitarist Steve Lukather (Toto, Michael Jackson's Thriller, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney). Multi Grammy Winner-Randy Brecker, Brandon Fields (Barbara Streisand, Ray Charles, Steely Dan) and Tom Fowler (Frank Zappa Ray Charles).
"Michael Tinholme's Story is the stuff dreams are made of
or Legends. It's the stuff that happens in Movies"
Tom Berg USA Today
No wonder that long-time Bowie collaborator Mike Garson recognised something special in the singer Michael Tinholme, with a listen to 'SINGLED OUT', we are sure that you will too.
PRIVATE SINGLED OUT ALBUM LINK: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1GEwh_-UEp9V8BZshBJBzYnu_u8DYiXfE?usp=sharing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/michael.tinholme
Website: https://www.michaeltinholme.com/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4eyD1hJHVldSFbiqGgaTo6
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/search?q=michael%20tinholme
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMLJstQr34hXbtBsJmVeHAA
www.quitegreat.co.uk
For more information, please contact marketing@quitegreat.co.uk or call 01223 844 440
SOURCE Quite Great PR-UK
