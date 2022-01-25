IEHP Physicians Encourage COVID-19 Vaccines for Youth

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) physicians are encouraging families in the region to vaccinate their children (ages 5-11) against COVID-19 as cases continue to surge across the state. The health plan is supporting access to the vaccine for Inland Empire families through sponsorships of child-friendly vaccine clinics across Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
Members who receive their first COVID-19 vaccine are also eligible to receive a free $50 gift card at IEHP-sponsored clinics listed on the health plan's website. IEHP is also providing fact-based information for parents and guardians on their website and across the plan's social media accounts.
"IEHP is joining forces with several partners to ensure the community has access to vaccines and clinical information to stay healthy," said Dr. Priya Batra, IEHP's Senior Medical Director for Family and Community Health. "Vaccinating children who are eligible can protect unvaccinated younger siblings and family Members who are vulnerable to COVID-19. The risk of hospitalization and health complications is greatly reduced in children who are vaccinated."
According to the CDC, the approved complete Pfizer dose for children aged 5-11 is 20 micrograms (a third of the 60 micrograms for adults) – administered at 10 micrograms per dose 21 days apart – and has undergone rigorous testing to prove it is safe and effective.
"It's no secret the vaccine is effective in dramatically reducing contraction of COVID-19 and symptoms requiring hospitalization," said Dr. Takashi Wada, IEHP's Chief Medical Officer. "Providing our children that protection is essential, especially as our communities continue to open and try to return to normal operations. Vaccinating children will encourage and allow the safe return of all our children's favorite sporting activities, play dates, school functions and more."
To learn more about where to receive COVID-19 vaccines for you and your child, visit iehp.org.
About IEHP
With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 25th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.4 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,300 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.
SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)
