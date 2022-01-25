AGI Announces Resolution of Fraser Grain Terminal Project

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Over the past 16 months, Ag Growth International Inc. ("AGI" or the "Company") AFN has worked collaboratively with Fraser Grain Terminal Ltd. ("FGT"), Parrish & Heimbecker, Limited ("P&H") and FWS Western Ltd. ("FWS") to resolve potential issues related to equipment supplied by AGI for the Fraser Grain Terminal project.

Having completed extensive product revision and testing with the support and co-operation of FWS and FGT, AGI announces that the Fraser Grain Terminal is now fully operational as a state-of-the-art, industry leading facility.

"While the delay to our project was unfortunate, FWS and AGI's response and support was immediate and comprehensive," noted John Heimbecker, President & CEO of FGT and P&H. "Despite significant supply chain challenges, we worked collaboratively with FWS and AGI to ensure all issues were addressed. We now have a fully remediated and commissioned site that is a showcase facility for FGT and our stakeholders."

"The remediation of this site and support of FGT has been a top priority for AGI along with overall resolution of the surrounding issues," commented Tim Close, President & CEO of AGI. "While I am clearly not happy with how we came to this point, AGI can be proud of our response in rectifying the issues and working collaboratively with FWS and FGT to put this site into operation."

Brent Clegg, President and CEO of FWS added "FWS, along with FGT and AGI, was steadfast in addressing the challenges associated with bringing this facility online. The scale of what we achieved as a team is truly remarkable."

AGI Company Profile

AGI is a provider of solutions for the global food infrastructure including seed, fertilizer, grain, feed, and food processing systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its product globally.

SOURCE Ag Growth International Inc. (AGI)