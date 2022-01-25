ñol

Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2021 Distributions

by PRNewswire
January 25, 2022 4:15 PM | 5 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR (the "Company") announced today the tax allocations of the Company's 2021 dividend distributions on its common stock. The allocations, as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows for common shares CUSIP# 30225T102:

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payable Date

Total Distribution Per Share

Ordinary Dividend Per Share

(Box 1a)

Qualified Dividend Per Share

(Box 1b)

Capital Gain Distribution Per Share

(Box 2a)1

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain

Per Share

(Box 2b)

Section 199A Dividend

Per Share

(Box 5)

 Section 897 Capital Gain

Per Share

(Box 2f)

03/12/2021

03/15/2021

03/31/2021

$1.000000

$0.983008

$0.001864

$0.016992

$0.004483

$0.981144

$0.016992

06/14/2021

06/15/2021

06/30/2021

$1.000000

$0.983008

$0.001864

$0.016992

$0.004483

$0.981144

$0.016992

09/14/2021

09/15/2021

09/30/2021

$1.250000

$1.228759

$0.002329

$0.021241

$0.005604

$1.226430

$0.021241

12/14/2021

12/15/2021

12/31/2021

$1.250000

$1.228759

$0.002329

$0.021241

$0.005604

$1.226430

$0.021241



Totals

$4.500000

$4.423534

$0.008386

$0.076466

$0.020173

$4.415148

$0.076466

1.

Of the Total Capital Gain Distribution in box 2a, 76.83% is excluded under Treas. Reg. §1.1061-4(b)(7). The remaining 23.17% is a Three Year Amount under Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c).

This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's tax filings and may be subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Company's distributions. No material change in the classification is expected.

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Company distributions.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500.  As of December 31, 2021, the Company owned and/or operated 2,096 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.5 million units and approximately 160.9 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.  For more information, please visit www.extraspace.com.

# # #

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extra-space-storage-inc-announces-tax-reporting-information-for-2021-distributions-301467998.html

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.

