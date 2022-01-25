BD Board Declares Dividend

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) BDX has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.87 per common share, payable on March 31, 2022 to holders of record on March 10, 2022. The indicated annual dividend rate is $3.48 per share.
About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 75,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.
Contacts:
Media:
Investors:
Troy Kirkpatrick
Francesca DeMartino
VP, Public Relations
SVP, Head of Investor Relations
858.617.2361
201.847.5743
SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)
