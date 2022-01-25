New Research from CCS Fundraising Reveals Nonprofits Have Strong Expectations for Major Gifts Fundraising Results in 2022, More Insights from Nearly 900 Survey Respondents

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CCS Fundraising, the leader in nonprofit fundraising consulting, announced the release of the 2022 CCS Philanthropy Pulse survey report. The report is the latest publication from the firm's suite of industry-pioneering thought leadership and original research.

In an ever-evolving philanthropic landscape, CCS is committed to helping nonprofit leaders make data-informed decisions and remain agile to enable fundraising success.

The CCS Philanthropy Pulse survey report provides a window into the fundraising practices of 877 organizations based on data collected between October 19 and November 17, 2021. As we begin 2022, it is CCS's hope that this report provides nonprofit leaders and fundraisers with helpful contextual data to navigate the year ahead.

The report includes data on nonprofits' fundraising challenges; expectations for fundraising results in 2022; approaches to making their development programs more diverse, equitable, and inclusive; expertise of fundraising staff members; and more development-related questions. Key findings include:

91% of respondents discuss the concepts of diversity, equity, and/or inclusion at least occasionally with their donors

70% of respondents have at least partially resumed in-person donor meetings and/or events as of November 2021

69% of respondents receiving major gifts expect to see a fundraising increase from this source in 2022

62% of respondents report that diversity, equity, and/or inclusion are part of their organization's strategic plans for future fundraising priorities

53% of respondents cited donor acquisition as one of their organization's top three fundraising challenges

About: CCS Fundraising is a strategic consulting firm that has partnered with nonprofits for transformational change for 75 years. CCS Fundraising provides a wide range of services that support and strengthen nonprofit fundraising programs, including campaign management, strategic planning, data analytics, and major gift strategy. The firm's experts, skilled in campaign and development strategy, work closely with organizations of all sizes across nonprofit sectors and geographies.

