The Home Design and Remodeling Show Returns to Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Home Design and Remodeling Show will be kicking off 2022 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center from February 4th-6th amid November reports of Broward County's average home sale price of $485,000, according to the Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors®. That's a 14.1% increase in median sale price year-over-year.

The red-hot housing market in Broward County isn't showing any signs of slowing down from the holiday season and as we enter into 2022. Houses are being scooped up almost as quickly as they are listed and homeowners are seeing an increasingly great return on investment. As snowbirds and northerners continue to make the move to Florida, the Home Design and Remodeling Show is the perfect one-stop marketplace for homeowners to meet hundreds of experts, become inspired, shop, and get quotes.

Leading the way in home design innovation for over 40 years, the Home Design and Remodeling Show is the perfect one-stop shop destination for all home products and services like interior design, flooring, home automation, security, kitchen remodeling, custom closet design, home decor, impact windows, solar, landscaping, patio furniture, outdoor bbq kitchens, pools; the list goes on.

Celebrity guest, Craig Conover, will be among the attendees representing a fan-favorite from Bravo's hit reality series. Home Show attendees will also be able to meet Craig and his team at Sewing Down South to shop and discover their latest pillow designs as they will have a booth display within the event all weekend.

Other features include the Designer Show House where interior designers Reginald W. Dunlap, Founding Partner and Principal Interior Designer of Reginald Dunlap Interior Design, Joseph Fava, the visionary behind Fava Design Group, and the KJ Design Collective duo, Janine Rivero and Karina Gonzalez.

The Show provides a unique opportunity to learn the latest design trends directly from local experts, and this year, attendees will receive a commemorative poster celebrating art from award-winning watercolor and oil artist, Eileen Seitz.

Recognized as the largest home improvement and design marketplace in Florida, Home Show Management Corporation proudly serves to boost not only sales and leads for participating businesses from its Shows, but also exposure and brand recognition from its long-standing local reputation.

# # #

About the Home Design and Remodeling Show: For more than 40 years, Home Show Management Corp. has been bringing together industry-leading professionals from the entire spectrum of home renovation products and services in South Florida. With home renovation shows in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach every year, the Home Show always features the latest trends and brands in the home improvement industry. Due to its regular interactions with the local market, Home Show Management Corp has established strong relationships with many of the best companies in the area to allow home improvement events to consistently meet impressive standards in terms of quality and size. Learn more at homeshows.net.



Media Contact

Adam Kayce, Home Design and Remodeling Show, 305-667-9299, info@homeshows.net

SOURCE Home Design and Remodeling Show